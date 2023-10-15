Suspended Miami city commissioner pleads not guilty to money laundering and other charges

By The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2023 10:52 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 10:56 am.

MIAMI (AP) — A suspended Miami city commissioner who is accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including bribery and money laundering.

Alex Diaz de la Portilla did not appear in court Friday, but his attorney, Ben Kuehne, entered the plea for him.

Diaz de la Portilla and a co-defendant, Miami attorney William Riley Jr., were arrested Sept. 14.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Diaz de la Portilla, who is a fellow Republican, after the commissioner’s arrest. Kuehne said Friday that his client was campaigning for the Nov. 7 election to keep his seat on the commission.

“We look forward to a vindication of these charges because Alex is not guilty,” Kuehne said at the Miami-Dade criminal courthouse, according to the Miami Herald.

Kuehne requested that Diaz de la Portilla be tried separately from Riley, WPLG-TV reported.

On Friday, Riley’s attorney also entered a not guilty plea for his client, who did not appear in court. Riley is accused of being the front for the business that allegedly gave money to the Diaz de la Portilla campaign in exchange for the right to build a sports facility on land that is now a downtown city park.

Both men bonded out of jail soon after being arrested, and their next status hearing is Nov. 14. A trial date has not been set.

Diaz de la Portilla is a former state legislator and was elected to the city commission in 2019.

Investigators said Diaz de la Portilla and Riley accepted more than $15,000 for the Miami-Dade County Court judicial campaign of Diaz de la Portilla’s brother but did not report the money, as required by state law. Riley also controlled a bank account in the name of a Delaware-based corporation to launder about $245,000 in concealed political contributions made by a management services company in exchange for permission to build a sports complex, officials said.

Investigators also said Diaz de la Portilla operated and controlled two political committees used both for his brother’s campaign and for personal spending. Records showed one of the committees reported donations of about $2.3 million and the other reported more than $800,000.

Diaz de La Portilla and Riley are each charged with one count of money laundering, three counts of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, one count of bribery and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Diaz de la Portilla is also charged with four counts of official misconduct, one count of campaign contribution in excess of legal limits and two counts of failure to report a gift. Riley is also charged with failure to disclose lobbyist expenses.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

15h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto
Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto. On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area,...

1h ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

Top Stories

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

15h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto
Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto. On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area,...

1h ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos