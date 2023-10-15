Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract

A Unifor flag waves in the wind in front of the sign at the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre, in Woodstock, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2023 4:26 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 4:42 pm.

Canada’s largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.

The newly bargained agreement covers more than 4,300 workers at the Oshawa Assembly Plant, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre in Ontario.

Unifor national president Lana Payne expressed pride in GM workers’ solidarity throughout the strike action and for ratifying the contract.

“This agreement reflects true collective bargaining,” Payne said in a statement Sunday. 

“Our goal was to bring more fairness and equity to auto workplaces and to lift everyone up. We did that.”

General Motors agreed to follow the terms set by the Ford contract about 12 hours after Unifor members went on strike last week at GM’s Oshawa assembly plant, St. Catharines propulsion plant and Woodstock parts distribution centre.

The terms of the deal matched the contract agreed to last month at Ford Motor Co., where 54 per cent of union members voted to accept the deal. 

The agreement cuts the wage progression grid from eight to four years, reducing the time it takes for workers to reach the top rate of pay. The union said that it is especially significant for workers at the Oshawa Assembly Plant, where the majority of them were hired when the plant reopened in 2021.  

Wages for top-of-scale workers in production is to increase by 20 per cent and 25 per cent for skilled trades. The agreement also brings back the cost-of-living allowance for the first time since 2008 to help protect workers’ wages from inflationary pressure and will benefit retirees with a new quarterly universal health allowance. 

The agreement is also to help many part-time workers across GM facilities take permanent full-time roles.

Unifor will now turn its attention to reaching the same terms with Stellantis.

The company has more than 8,000 employees at two assembly plants and a casting plant, and has a larger footprint than either Ford or GM.

Payne said she is expecting more tough negotiations ahead.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

1h ago

5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms
5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants near the border with the Gaza Strip. Three other Canadians who were in Israel...

2h ago

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged...

4m ago

NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath
NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath

The federal New Democrats plan to make pharmacare a central issue in the next election if the Liberals do not meet the bar the opposition party has set for legislation to reduce the cost of prescription...

53m ago

Top Stories

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

1h ago

5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms
5 Canadians killed in Israel, Global Affairs confirms

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants near the border with the Gaza Strip. Three other Canadians who were in Israel...

2h ago

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged...

4m ago

NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath
NDP ready to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: Anne McGrath

The federal New Democrats plan to make pharmacare a central issue in the next election if the Liberals do not meet the bar the opposition party has set for legislation to reduce the cost of prescription...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program

The Green Line team visited Frontlines, a youth charity in Weston, to learn how its unique program is teaching 18-to-29-year-olds how to cook for community members.
More Videos