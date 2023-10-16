2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. (CITYNEWS)
File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. (CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 16, 2023 11:02 pm.

Two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area, near Allen Road, in North York on Monday night.

Police report that at approximately 10:30pm two vehicles seen shooting at each other, a white or silver SUV and a black sedan were involved.

The suspect descriptions are currently unknown, but police say evidence of gunfire was located.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

11h ago

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke
Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

1m ago

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

6h ago

Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus
Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus

A University of Toronto Mississauga student was arrested and charged for allegedly sharing hateful and threatening messages on social media. Alexandra Gillespie, the university's principal and vice...

5h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

10h ago

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
2:27
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive

With anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion growing, so too are fears the worst in Gaza is yet to come. Caryn Ceolin with how Israel says it’s gearing up for the next stages of its war with Hamas.
2:42
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault

As the attack on Gaza continues residents attempt to flee south as a 6-hour window to leave ahead of a possible ground assault by Israel expires. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest out of the Middle East.
