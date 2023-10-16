2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York
Posted October 16, 2023 11:02 pm.
Two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area, near Allen Road, in North York on Monday night.
Police report that at approximately 10:30pm two vehicles seen shooting at each other, a white or silver SUV and a black sedan were involved.
The suspect descriptions are currently unknown, but police say evidence of gunfire was located.
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call police.