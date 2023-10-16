A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during an exclusive interview with the Associated Press at the EU Council in Brussels, Friday Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) European Council President Charles Michel speaks during an exclusive interview with the Associated Press at the EU Council in Brussels, Friday Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 4:46 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2023 4:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concerns grow that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.

“This conflict has many consequences, including for us in the European Union,” EU Council President Charles Michel said in a video statement announcing that he had convened the virtual meeting. “The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies.”

Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern on Oct. 7, triggering the latest Gaza war, France has ordered a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the number of antisemitic acts has risen. Low-level rallies have been held in other EU countries. Both the the 27-nation bloc and the United States consider Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff after receiving bomb threats over the weekend, and the French government started deploying 7,000 troops to increase security around the country following a fatal school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist.

Germany too has ramped up security. Berlin has offered military help to Israel and promised to crack down on support for Hamas at home. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underlined Germany’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security.

Michel said that the war “has a potential to worsen tensions between communities and to feed extremism” in Europe, and that “there is a major risk of migration and movements of a large number of people to neighboring countries.”

He said that the leaders would look at ways to help civilians in Israel and Gaza caught up in the war and to work with other countries in the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions to try to prevent the conflict from spreading.

More than a million people have fled their homes in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas.

Michel condemned “the brutal terrorist attacks” and said that “Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with international law and international humanitarian law.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

7h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

6h ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

20m ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

11h ago

