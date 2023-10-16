Amex partners with F1 in 1st new sports sponsorship for payment company in more than a decade

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 10:42 am.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — American Express on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with Formula One in the first new sports sponsorship in more than a decade for the global payment company.

The deal to become the official payments partner of F1 in the Americas is Amex’s first multi-market sports partnership and spans the global racing series’ stops in Austin, Texas; Mexico City; São Paulo; Las Vegas; Miami and Montreal. American Express will also sponsor F1 Academy.

F1 races this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, in Mexico City the next weekend and then Brazil before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

“The F1 fan base and viewership has grown exponentially over the past several years, so we are thrilled to bring the exclusive access and unique experiences that American Express is known for to our card members and racing fans,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer for American Express.

“The addition of F1 to our global portfolio of partnerships helps us continue to create meaningful value for our customers, in the areas they’re most passionate about.”

The deal to become F1’s official payments partner will give American Express card members special benefits including early access to race tickets, F1 Experiences, and paddock club access in the Americas region. There will be additional benefits on-site for Amex card members at races in North, Central and South America.

“As we continue to grow our presence in the U.S., we believe American Express will introduce a new wave of fans to the sport though offering premium once-in-a lifetime moments to their card members, and support F1 in our efforts to further enhance and elevate the fan experience in this crucial market,” said Jonny Haworth, F1’s director of commercial partnerships.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

1h ago

Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap
Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap

The Ford government is expected to introduce legislation on Monday that will see parcels of land returned to the Greenbelt. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra teased the upcoming bill...

2h ago

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa
23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing...

18m ago

2 dead in fiery Mississauga crash, 1 charged with impaired driving
2 dead in fiery Mississauga crash, 1 charged with impaired driving

Two people are dead, and one man faces charges following a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga this weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the fatal collision happened on the eastbound...

13m ago

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

1h ago

Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap
Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap

The Ford government is expected to introduce legislation on Monday that will see parcels of land returned to the Greenbelt. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra teased the upcoming bill...

2h ago

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa
23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing...

18m ago

2 dead in fiery Mississauga crash, 1 charged with impaired driving
2 dead in fiery Mississauga crash, 1 charged with impaired driving

Two people are dead, and one man faces charges following a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga this weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the fatal collision happened on the eastbound...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.

16h ago

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:58
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence

Communities impacted by the war in the Middle East remain on edge despite a heightened police presence. As Tina Yazdani reports, students stayed home from school Friday, and businesses were impacted.
2:22
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening

Israel told more than a million Palestinians to get out of northern Gaza within 24 hours. Melissa Duggan on the evacuation the United Nations says is “impossible”.
More Videos