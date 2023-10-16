Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to make a brief statement to the media with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, not pictured, at The Kirya, Israel's Ministry of Defense, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Matthew Lee And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 8:56 pm.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Israel and onto Jordan Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership, as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden’s travel to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire and as Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on the 141-square-mile (365-square-kilometer) territory to root out Hamas militants responsible for what U.S. and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust.

Biden is looking to send the strongest message yet that the U.S. is behind Israel. His Democratic administration has pledged military support, sending U.S. carriers and aid to the region. Officials have said they would ask Congress for upward of $2 billion in additional aid for both Israel and Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s invasion.

Blinken made the announcement early Tuesday after more than seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Shortly after in Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced that Biden would also go to Jordanto meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“We’ve been crystal clear about the need for humanitarian aid to be able to continue to flow into Gaza,” Kirby said. “That has been a consistent call by President Biden and certainly by this entire administration.”

Truckloads of aid idled Monday at Egypt’s border with Gaza, barred from entry, as residents and humanitarian groups pleaded for water, food and fuel for dying generators, saying the tiny Palestinian territory sealed off by Israel after last week’s rampage by Hamas was near total collapse.

Biden had been scheduled to travel to Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday but decided to postpone the visit so he could consult with his aides and speak with fellow leaders about the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

Madhani reported from Washington. AP writers Jon Gambrell in Jerusalem and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington contributed.

Matthew Lee And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

4h ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

10h ago

Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus
Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus

A University of Toronto Mississauga student was arrested and charged for allegedly sharing hateful and threatening messages on social media. Alexandra Gillespie, the university's principal and vice...

4h ago

Parents of autistic children rally to highlight critical problems with Ontario's program
Parents of autistic children rally to highlight critical problems with Ontario's program

Parents of autistic children were at Queen's Park to highlight the critical problems with the autism program introduced by the Ford government when they first took office. The waitlist to access...

4h ago

