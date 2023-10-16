Citytv touts all-Canadian cast for spinoff ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2023 4:12 am.

TORONTO — The Canadian cop show spinoff “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” has its cast.

Citytv says Aden Young of “Rectify” and Kathleen Munroe of “City on Fire” will play elite detectives who investigate “high-profile crimes and homicides in metro Toronto.”

“Schitt’s Creek” and “Pretty Hard Cases” alumnus Karen Robinson plays Insp. Vivienne Holness.

The network touts its cast as all-Canadian. The show is currently in production amid an ongoing Hollywood actors strike.

Also in the leading cast is K.C. Collins of “The Cleaning Lady” as a deputy Crown attorney, Nicola Correia-Damude of “Shadowhunters” as a forensic pathologist and Araya Mengesha of “Anne with an E” as a tech expert.

 Citytv says 10 one-hour episodes are slated for a spring 2024 launch and will deliver “original Canadian stories written, produced by and starring Canadians.”

Earlier this year, Hayden Mindell, senior vice-president television at Rogers Sports & Media, said he expected the show would feature “ripped-from-the-headlines-crimes that have occurred in this fine city.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

5h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

4h ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

9h ago

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

13h ago

Top Stories

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

5h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

4h ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

9h ago

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza

After a plan to evacuate Canadians and other international citizens from Gaza fell through this weekend, Caryn Ceolin with the intense negotiations underway to get civilians out and humanitarian aid in.

11h ago

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:58
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence

Communities impacted by the war in the Middle East remain on edge despite a heightened police presence. As Tina Yazdani reports, students stayed home from school Friday, and businesses were impacted.
2:22
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening

Israel told more than a million Palestinians to get out of northern Gaza within 24 hours. Melissa Duggan on the evacuation the United Nations says is “impossible”.
More Videos