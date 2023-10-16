Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman’s body was discovered in the city’s west end Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a knife.

When they arrived they discovered a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody but no further details were provided.

It’s uncertain what the relationship is between the man and woman.