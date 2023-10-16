European Union leaders to hold a summit with Western Balkans nations to discuss joining the bloc

By Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 12:15 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2023 12:26 am.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Leaders from the European Union and the Western Balkans will hold a summit in Albania’s capital on Monday to discuss the path to membership in the bloc for the six countries of the region.

The main topics at the annual talks — called the Berlin Process — are integrating the Western Balkans into a single market and supporting their green and digital transformation. The nations in the region are Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

The senior EU officials attending the summit in Tirana are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel. They will be joined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The six Western Balkan countries are at different stages of integration into the bloc. Serbia and Montenegro were the first Western Balkan countries to launch membership negotiations a few years ago, followed by Albania and Macedonia last year, while Bosnia and Kosovo have only begun the first step of the integration process.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has put integration of the Western Balkans into the EU at the top of the 27-nation bloc’s agenda. The EU is trying to reinvigorate the whole enlargement process, which has been stalled since 2013, when the last country to become a member was Croatia.

The EU had made it a requirement for Western Balkans to reform their economies and political institutions before joining the bloc.

Von der Leyen mentioned a new growth plan for the Western Balkan countries that she will make public at the summit: opening new trade routes in seven specific areas of the EU’s common market for the Balkan countries, which need to implement quick reforms that in turn will be accompanied by investment.

Von der Leyen, speaking at a news conference on Sunday after meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, gave no further details.

A bitter dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008, remains a great concern for the EU before the summit. A recent shootout between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead and sent tensions soaring in the region seems to have suspended the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize their ties.

EU officials have called on the Balkan countries to overcome regional conflicts and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine.

The summit, which is being held for the first time in a non-EU member country, takes place at a pharaonic landmark, known as the Pyramid. It was built in 1988 as a posthumous museum for Albania’s communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Find more of AP’s Europe coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/europe

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

2h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

1h ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

6h ago

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

10h ago

Top Stories

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

2h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

1h ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

6h ago

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza

After a plan to evacuate Canadians and other international citizens from Gaza fell through this weekend, Caryn Ceolin with the intense negotiations underway to get civilians out and humanitarian aid in.

8h ago

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:58
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence

Communities impacted by the war in the Middle East remain on edge despite a heightened police presence. As Tina Yazdani reports, students stayed home from school Friday, and businesses were impacted.
2:22
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening

Israel told more than a million Palestinians to get out of northern Gaza within 24 hours. Melissa Duggan on the evacuation the United Nations says is “impossible”.
More Videos