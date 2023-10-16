French authorities say school where teacher was fatally stabbed last week evacuated over bomb alert

By The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 6:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an attack last week has been evacuated over a bomb alert, as France’s president cut short travel plans abroad to host a security meeting Monday.

The prefecture of the northern Pas-de-Calais region said the decision was made to evacuate the high school in Arras after police received a bomb threat via its website.

A demining team was on site, the prefecture said, adding that “all precautionary and safety measures” are being taken until the site is cleared

France is on heightened alert against feared terror threats following the stabbing incident.

The Associated Press

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

7h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

6h ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

18m ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

11h ago

