In the news today: Fifth Canadian dies in Israel after Hamas attacks

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Global Affairs confirms death of fifth Canadian in Israel after Hamas attacks

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants, while Canadians in the besieged Gaza Strip still have no way to get out.

Three other Canadians who were in Israel when the attacks happened Oct. 7 are still missing, officials said Sunday. Global Affairs did not provide details of the fifth person who died or those who are missing, citing privacy reasons.

More than 6,800 Canadians are registered in Israel, and more than 450 in the West Bank and Gaza. Canada is currently assisting about 3,300 permanent residents, Canadians and their families.

Zexi Li to testify in ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial

The woman who went to court to get an injunction against the “Freedom Convoy” last year is set to testify today in the criminal trial of two of the protest’s organizers.

Zexi Li is expected to take the stand in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are accused mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges.

Li is also the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit against convoy organizers on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents, workers and business owners.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Government review of cannabis law drags

Canada’s pot industry is hoping the government review of the Cannabis Act will lessen the turmoil the sector is facing.

The president of the Cannabis Council of Canada says there’s a significant sense of urgency throughout the sector because many pot businesses have faced layoffs, facility closures, bankruptcies and multimillion-dollar writedowns.

George Smitherman says about 80 per cent of the members his council recently surveyed say they cannot get to cash flow positivity.

Ontario expected to table new Greenbelt bill

Ontario’s municipal affairs and housing minister is expected to introduce legislation today to return parcels of land to the protected Greenbelt.

Premier Doug Ford’s government announced in November 2022 that it was removing 15 sites from the Greenbelt in order to build 50,000 homes.

But after months of public outcry, and reports from both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner that found the process favoured certain developers, Ford said last month that he was reversing his plan and promised not to remove any more land from the Greenbelt.

Suncor CEO to testify in Parliament today

Canada’s ongoing political battle between climate action and the economic benefits of the oil and gas industry will be on full display today as the CEO of oilsands giant Suncor appears at a House of Commons committee.

Rich Kruger was invited to the natural resources committee after he spoke to shareholders in August about refocusing the company on its oil business and reducing the emphasis on the transition to lower-emitting energy sources.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Kruger’s comments prove why Ottawa needed to regulate climate action and set emissions caps for oil and gas production since companies like Suncor weren’t going to do it on their own.

What to do if you can’t afford a mortgage renewal

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.

But while that option may be on the table, experts say there are steps financially stretched homeowners can take before putting a “For Sale” sign on their front lawn.

Becky Western-Macfadyen with Credit Canada says it’s important to look for significant, yet sustainable, reductions to the household budget, as well as ways to increase your income, even if it means renting out a room in the home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press