Italian lawmakers debate long-delayed Holocaust Museum revived by far-right-led government

People participate in a march of remembrance marking the 80th anniversary of the roundup of the Jews of Rome in Rome, Italy, Monday Oct. 16, 2023. Italian lawmakers on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi roundup of more than 1,200 Roman Jews in the Holocaust with a debate on a measure to partially fund a long-delayed Holocaust Museum in the capital. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) LaPresse

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 4:57 pm.

MILAN (AP) — Italian lawmakers on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi roundup of more than 1,200 Roman Jews in the Holocaust with a debate on a measure to partially fund a long-delayed Holocaust Museum in the capital.

The Shoah Museum project was launched in 2007, but has foundered over funding, a location and even reluctance to highlight the role of Italy’s fascist government as a perpetrator in the Holocaust.

The project was revived this year by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, both of the far-right Brothers of Italy party with neo-fascist roots. Italy’s lower house will vote later this week on a measure that includes 10 million euros ($10.5 million) in funding for the museum over the next three years, following Senate approval this summer.

The president of the Shoah Museum Foundation that is heading the project, Mario Venezia, told The Associated Press that the Italian role in the Holocaust must be central to the museum. He expressed gratitude to the government for giving it new impetus.

“I had important meetings with the Holocaust Museum in Washington and Yad Vashem, and they were both underlining the fact that fascism was born here,’’ he said. “We are in the place where the story was born.”

“Italy was not conquered by the Nazis. Italy was side by side with the Nazis, and many political ideas of the fascists were adopted by the Nazis,’’ Venezia said. He said the museum must also look at the role of the Vatican, which is under increasing scrutiny with new revelations of the extent of World War II-era Pope Pius XXII’s knowledge of the Holocaust.

Venezia said it was an important sign that Meloni’s government confirmed the foundation as central to the museum project, without creating a new one. He believes that the project’s delays in recent years have been mostly for bureaucratic, not ideological, reasons.

Still, during the first day of debate in the lower house, only one speaker mentioned the role of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s fascist government in laying the groundwork for the roundup of Roman Jews on Oct. 16, 1943, and deportations from other cities.

Democratic Party lawmaker Paolo Ciani told the chamber that many fellow Italians failed to speak up against the deportations because of fear of the dictatorship, or because they underestimated the significance of events.

“For Roman Jews, it was the last step, an unexpected step, on a sad itinerary started in September ’38 with the promulgation of the racial laws,’’ he said. “There is a deep connection between these two dates for many Roman Jews. The racial laws represented an antechamber to the Nazi extermination.”

Meloni has frequently decried the fascist government’s racist laws, and on Monday in a meeting with the head of Rome’s Jewish community underlined the “fascist complicity” in the Nazi roundup of Roman Jews eight decades ago. She further cited the “terrible attack by Hamas” targeting Israeli civilians as evidence of enduring “antisemitic hatred.”

SS troops rounded up more than 1,200 Jews in Rome exactly 80 years ago on Monday. Of the 1,024 Roman Jews eventually deported, only 16 survived the Holocaust. Most were murdered in the gas chambers upon their arrival at the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camps.

Former Rome Mayor Walter Veltroni, who helped initiate the project backed by the city, the Lazio region and the Jewish community, quit the foundation in 2008, citing attempts by his far-right successor to obscure the role of fascism role in the Holocaust.

In announcing his resignation, Veltroni cited “the attempt to express a ‘double’ judgment on fascism, this ambiguity not clarified, if anything aggravated, but subsequent statements that wound me, and make it impossible to stay in my place on a committee run by Rome Mayor (Gianni) Alemanno.”

Venezia, who has headed the Shoah Museum Foundation for eight years, said the new government funding will be used to set up the eventual exhibits, not for the site, which is still being finalized by the city.

U.S. historian David Kerzer said Italy has shown a reluctance to examine its fascist past, including the racial laws and the alliance with Nazi Germany, focusing instead on the role of the resistance, which later helped expel the Nazis during the Allied advance after Mussolini’s demise.

He emphasized that any Holocaust museum in Rome should examine not just the role of the fascist government, but of ordinary Italians.

“The SS involved in the roundup didn’t know Italian. They couldn’t tell who was a Jew from anyone else. It was Italians who often cashed in on the fact there were cash offers if you turned in a Jew who was hiding,” said Kerzer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian whose most recent book examines the Vatican’s behavior during the Holocaust.

After the racial laws of 1938, “for five years, the Italian government, with little protest from Italians, persecuted Jews in severe ways,’’ he said, excluding them from the workplace and schools. “Today there are a lot of attempts to downplay that severity.”

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

14m ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

5h ago

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa
23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing...

5h ago

Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them
Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Hamas to immediately release its hostages, which may include at least three Canadians.  Today marks the first time Trudeau spoke in Parliament since...

58m ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

14m ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

5h ago

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa
23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing...

5h ago

Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them
Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Hamas to immediately release its hostages, which may include at least three Canadians.  Today marks the first time Trudeau spoke in Parliament since...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

22h ago

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.

22h ago

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:42
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault

As the attack on Gaza continues residents attempt to flee south as a 6-hour window to leave ahead of a possible ground assault by Israel expires. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest out of the Middle East.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
More Videos