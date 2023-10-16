Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the ‘Belt and Road’ forum

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after speaking to the media during a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Russian President Putin is expected to meet this week with Chinese leaders in Beijing on a visit that underscores China’s economic and diplomatic support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine. (Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after speaking to the media during a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Russian President Putin is expected to meet this week with Chinese leaders in Beijing on a visit that underscores China’s economic and diplomatic support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine. (Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Sputnik

By The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 12:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organized by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe both landed in Beijing on Monday, following the arrivals of Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán late on Sunday.

Orbán met Sunday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, Hungary’s state news agency MTI said.

Under the initiative, a signature policy of Xi, Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants and other infrastructure around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth.

But the massive Chinese development loans that funded the projects have also burdened some poorer countries with heavy debts.

Others leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Mideast will attend the Belt and Road Forum, whose main events are on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, as are representatives of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

1h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

18m ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

5h ago

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

9h ago

Top Stories

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

1h ago

Man in custody after woman found dead in west end
Man in custody after woman found dead in west end

A man is in custody after a woman's body was discovered in the city's west end Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue West, just...

18m ago

Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project
Rent-striking tenants voice concerns over landlord's involvement in Quayside project

Tenants currently on a rent strike are speaking out against the company chosen to develop a parcel of land on the Toronto waterfront claiming that the company cannot be trusted to build affordable housing. Waterfront...

5h ago

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza

After a plan to evacuate Canadians and other international citizens from Gaza fell through this weekend, Caryn Ceolin with the intense negotiations underway to get civilians out and humanitarian aid in.

6h ago

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:58
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence

Communities impacted by the war in the Middle East remain on edge despite a heightened police presence. As Tina Yazdani reports, students stayed home from school Friday, and businesses were impacted.
2:22
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening

Israel told more than a million Palestinians to get out of northern Gaza within 24 hours. Melissa Duggan on the evacuation the United Nations says is “impossible”.
More Videos