Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night.

At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin Grove Road, for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital.

The extent of the injuries are unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact police.