Manufacturing sales, wholesale trade climb in August: Statistics Canada

Two key indicators of the economy climbed higher in August as Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.7 per cent to $72.4 billion. StatCan says manufacturing sales were boosted by higher sales of petroleum and coal, food and machinery. A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2023 9:12 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2023 9:26 am.

OTTAWA — Two key indicators of the economy climbed in August as Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.7 per cent to $72.4 billion that month, while wholesale trade sales excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons, and excluding oilseed and grain, increased 2.3 per cent to $83 billion.

StatCan says manufacturing sales were boosted by the petroleum and coal, food and machinery subsectors.

The agency says sales of petroleum and coal products rose 10.5 per cent to $8.4 billion in August on higher volumes and prices, while sales of food products rose 1.5 per cent to $12.6 billion in August, the highest level on record.

It attributes the overall monthly increase to higher prices as sales in real terms decreased 0.7 per cent in August.

Meanwhile, the agency says the increase in wholesale sales was driven by the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector and the miscellaneous subsector.

It says sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose 5.2 per cent to $18.6 billion in August, recording its first increase in three months, led by higher sales in the farm, lawn and garden machinery and equipment industry group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

22m ago

Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap
Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap

The Ford government is expected to introduce legislation on Monday that will see parcels of land returned to the Greenbelt. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra teased the upcoming bill...

1h ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

3h ago

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

10h ago

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

22m ago

Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap
Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap

The Ford government is expected to introduce legislation on Monday that will see parcels of land returned to the Greenbelt. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra teased the upcoming bill...

1h ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

3h ago

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:58
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence

Communities impacted by the war in the Middle East remain on edge despite a heightened police presence. As Tina Yazdani reports, students stayed home from school Friday, and businesses were impacted.
2:22
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening

Israel told more than a million Palestinians to get out of northern Gaza within 24 hours. Melissa Duggan on the evacuation the United Nations says is “impossible”.
2:47
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program

The Green Line team visited Frontlines, a youth charity in Weston, to learn how its unique program is teaching 18-to-29-year-olds how to cook for community members.
More Videos