Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2023 4:47 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,620.80, up 157.94 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $48.12 on 15.4 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.66, or 1.45 per cent, to $116.20 on 9.4 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $45.14 on 9.1 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 89 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $81.24 on 7.2 million shares. 

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 24 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $34.95 on 5.5 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down two cents, or 2.06 per cent, to 95 cents on 4.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Up 87 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $52.53. After asking the federal telecommunications regulator to waive local news and Canadian programming requirements for its television stations, BCE Inc.’s media arm is seeking to appeal a CRTC decision that renewed its broadcast licences for three more years. In an application to the Federal Court of Appeal, Bell Media says the renewal happened without a public hearing and could result in the regulator prejudging the issues it outlined in its applications to the CRTC last June. Bell’s asks on programming, which have yet to be ruled upon by the CRTC, include reducing its spending obligation on Canadian content and dropping requirements for a set number of hours per week of local news broadcasting.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $2.20, or 3.17 per cent, to $71.66. Tourmaline Oil Corp. announced an agreement Monday to buy Bonavista Energy Corp. in a deal worth $1.45 billion. Under the acquisition, Tourmaline Oil will pay $725 million in shares and $725 million in cash, less Bonavista’s net debt at closing. Tourmaline said the deal represents an important component of the company’s ongoing consolidation strategy, adding decades of inventory and supplementing its existing Deep Basin assets in Alberta

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16,2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

15m ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

5h ago

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa
23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing...

5h ago

Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them
Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Hamas to immediately release its hostages, which may include at least three Canadians.  Today marks the first time Trudeau spoke in Parliament since...

59m ago

