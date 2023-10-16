NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was ‘rigged’

Ontario Place for All holds a rally outside Queen's Park.
Ontario Place for All holds a rally outside Queen's Park. CITYNEWS/Faiza Amin.

By Faiza Amin and Meredith Bond

Posted October 16, 2023 4:37 pm.

Another rally has been held to oppose the province’s plans for Ontario Place at Queen’s Park on Monday, just hours after the NDP said it has “mounting evidence that suggests the Ford’s government’s process for this redevelopment was rigged.”

“A rigged process that ultimately saw this public parkland handed over to a very particular private luxury spa company,” NDP leader Marit Stiles said.

The NDP says a Freedom of Information Act request from Infrastructure Ontario shows that the government had plans to build a parking garage for the Therme Spa at Ontario Place two years before the public knew of the structure. 

The document is dated January 28, 2021, six months before it announced on July 30, 2021, that Therme and Live Nation were among the successful bidders for this project.

“It suggests that Mr. Ford gifted a publicly funded half-billion-dollar parking garage to Therme and hid it from the public for two years,” Stiles said. 

The Austrian-based company has plans to open a private spa and waterpark at the public site. The NDP is raising questions over the province’s timeline and the bidding process for the iconic waterfront.

“Every question we asked about the procurement process, we were met with, ‘Just trust us,’ and we don’t. Is there corruption? I would say I hope not,” said Jennifer French, NDP Infrastructure Critic

In Monday afternoon’s question period, the NDP introduced a motion to terminate the deal with the Austrian-owned Therma spa and was supported by the Green Party.

“Public land should remain in public hands. And that’s exactly why we have to end the lease,” said Leader Mike Schreiner. 

The motion was struck down by the government shortly after.

Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma, was asked Monday if the process was fair and if the bidders didn’t have adequate knowledge.

“I think parking is really important … it’s a sight that will attract close to six million if not more people,” responded Surma. “The annual report was submitted to the Ministry of Infrastructure in June. It will be presented in the house, and it will be made public.”

When asked if the government has considered Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s proposal to put it at Exhibition Place, where land and parking are available, Surma said, “Work has already started at the site.”

Outside, a rally in support of calling off the lease was organized by Ontario Place for All, a group publicly opposed to the project.

“This lease is for 95 years, so we’re giving away public waterfront land, so our children and our children’s children, so they won’t be able to use it. Everything we’ve learned about this lease is bad news,” said Norm Di Pasquale with Ontario Place for All.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

16m ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

5h ago

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa
23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing...

5h ago

Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them
Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Hamas to immediately release its hostages, which may include at least three Canadians.  Today marks the first time Trudeau spoke in Parliament since...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

16m ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

5h ago

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa
23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing...

5h ago

Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them
Trudeau calls for release of Hamas hostages, says three Canadians may be among them

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Hamas to immediately release its hostages, which may include at least three Canadians.  Today marks the first time Trudeau spoke in Parliament since...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

22h ago

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.

22h ago

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:42
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault

As the attack on Gaza continues residents attempt to flee south as a 6-hour window to leave ahead of a possible ground assault by Israel expires. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest out of the Middle East.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
More Videos