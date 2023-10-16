Norway’s prime minister shuffles Cabinet after last month’s local election loss

By The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 7:33 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2023 7:42 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre shuffled his Cabinet on Monday after his center-left party was defeated in local elections last month by the center-right opposition party for the first time since 1924.

Espen Barth Eide, who was climate and environment minister in the outgoing two-party coalition, replaced Anniken Huitfeldt as foreign minister. Eide had previously served as foreign minister in 2012-2013.

Three ministers left the Cabinet and two were moved to new posts. The Cabinet was expanded to 20 members as a new position for digitalization was created.

“We are making this change because there are some policy areas that we must pay even greater attention to in the future,” Gahr Støre said.

He said he “wanted to make changes in our team that can provide increased power going forward.”

However, the reason for Huitfeldt’s departure was “the matter of the purchase and sale of shares,” Gahr Støre said.

In September, it was revealed that the husbands of Huitfeldt and former conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg had been trading in stocks for years behind their backs. Both had to explain why they were making decisions in office that could potentially enrich their spouses.

After being scolded by the government’s legal department for failing to get to grips with her partner’s “financial activities,” Huitfeldt acknowledged in a statement that she “should have asked my husband what shares he owned.”

In Sept. 11 elections for local councils in Norway’s 356 municipalities and 11 counties, Gahr Støre’s social democratic Labor party, which for decades was Norway’s largest party in local elections, came in second with nearly 22% of the ballots, down 3.1 percentage points from the last elections in 2019. The conservative Hoeyre party received nearly 26% of the votes, up nearly 6 percentage points from 2019. Solberg, who has led Hoeyre since May 2004, was ousted by the Labor party in 2021 national elections.

“This is not good enough,” Gahr Støre said after the local elections.

Members of the new Cabinet lined up for a photo outside the royal palace in Oslo after being formally appointed by King Harald, Norway’s figurehead monarch.

In October 2021, Gahr Støre formed a governing coalition with the Euroskeptic Center Party, Norway’s third largest.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

56m ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

1h ago

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

8h ago

Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli...

46m ago

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

56m ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

1h ago

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

8h ago

Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza
Ottawa trying to find a safe way out for Canadians trapped in Gaza

After a plan to evacuate Canadians and other international citizens from Gaza fell through this weekend, Caryn Ceolin with the intense negotiations underway to get civilians out and humanitarian aid in.

14h ago

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:58
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence

Communities impacted by the war in the Middle East remain on edge despite a heightened police presence. As Tina Yazdani reports, students stayed home from school Friday, and businesses were impacted.
2:22
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening

Israel told more than a million Palestinians to get out of northern Gaza within 24 hours. Melissa Duggan on the evacuation the United Nations says is “impossible”.
More Videos