Pfizer trims expectations for 2023 with sales of COVID-19 vaccine, treatment, weaker than thought

FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Shares of Pfizer are falling before the market opened on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, as the company cut its full-year outlook, citing declining sales of its COVID-19-related products.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Shares of Pfizer are falling before the market opened on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, as the company cut its full-year outlook, citing declining sales of its COVID-19-related products.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 8:42 am.

Shares of Pfizer are in retreat on the first day of trading after the drug company said sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and its coronavirus treatment are weaker than it had expected and cut revenue projections by $9 billion for the year.

Falling sales of both clipped sales in the second quarter, but Pfizer said in August that it expected a rebound in the second half of 2023.

Shares of Pfizer slipped more than 1% before the opening bell Monday and Moderna, which is heavily reliant on the competing vaccine it makes, slid nearly 5%.

Pfizer said Friday that global usage of Paxlovid is trending slightly above last year, but that it’s still below expectations.

The fall vaccination period just began and the New York City drugmaker said that it’s too soon to get a handle on vaccination rates for the year.

Full-year revenue for Paxlovid and Comirnaty is expected to be approximately $12.5 billion, short $9 billion of what it had expected.

Pfizer is lowering its full-year revenue expectations for Paxlovid by approximately $7 billion. That number also accounts for delayed commercialization of the product, which was pushed to January 2024 from the company’s previous expectation of commercialization in the second half of this year. Pfizer is also lowering its 2023 revenue expectations for Comirnaty by approximately $2 billion due to lower-than-expected vaccination rates.

Pfizer Inc. now foresees 2023 revenue in a range of $58 billion to $61 billion, down from its prior forecast for $67 billion to $70 billion. It now projects full-year adjusted earnings between $1.45 and $1.65 per share due to lower-than-anticipated revenue for COVID-19-related products and inventory write-offs.

That is short of the full-year revenue of $63.61 billion and earnings of $2.77 per share that Wall Street was expecting, and far short of the company’s previous projections of per-share earning between $3.25 and $3.45.

JPMorgan said the company’s update solves an ongoing U.S. Paxlovid inventory debate and it anticipates the company’s bigger-than-expected cuts to its sales projections will help put a floor under per-share earnings expectations for next year.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

22m ago

Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap
Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap

The Ford government is expected to introduce legislation on Monday that will see parcels of land returned to the Greenbelt. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra teased the upcoming bill...

1h ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

3h ago

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

10h ago

Top Stories

Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody
Woman found dead at west end Toronto home; man in custody

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered at a west end Toronto home on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south of St....

updated

22m ago

Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap
Ford government introducing bill to reverse Greenbelt land swap

The Ford government is expected to introduce legislation on Monday that will see parcels of land returned to the Greenbelt. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra teased the upcoming bill...

1h ago

GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today
GO Train riders on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines will need to transfer to TTC today

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning on using the Lakeshore East or Stouffville lines to get to work on Monday, service will continue to be disrupted on a portion of the lines to begin the work week....

3h ago

Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza
Candlelight vigil held in Toronto to honour lives lost in Israel and Gaza

Members of the Jewish community gathered for a vigil in downtown Toronto on Sunday night to honour the lives lost in Israel. Dozens of mourners gathered at Matt Cohen Park near Bloor Street West and...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:58
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence
Communities on edge despite heightened police presence

Communities impacted by the war in the Middle East remain on edge despite a heightened police presence. As Tina Yazdani reports, students stayed home from school Friday, and businesses were impacted.
2:22
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening
UN warns ‘noose’ around Gaza civilians in tightening

Israel told more than a million Palestinians to get out of northern Gaza within 24 hours. Melissa Duggan on the evacuation the United Nations says is “impossible”.
2:47
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program
Weston youth fight local food insecurity through culinary arts program

The Green Line team visited Frontlines, a youth charity in Weston, to learn how its unique program is teaching 18-to-29-year-olds how to cook for community members.
More Videos