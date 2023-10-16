UN Security Council rejects Russia’s resolution on Gaza that fails to mention Hamas

Palestinian Observer to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, faces and shakes hands with Security Council President and Brazilian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergio Franca Danese before members of the the U.N. Security Council went into closed consultations at United Nations headquarters Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A planned vote on dueling resolutions on the Israel-Hamas war was delayed as a result, but the council remained in session. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Copyright The Associated Press 2023

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2023 8:12 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council rejected a Russian resolution Monday night that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack that killed 1,300 Israelis was the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution. Four countries voted against it, including the United States. Six countries abstained.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, had urged support for the resolution to respond to the “unprecedented exacerbation” of the situation, citing the council’s inaction since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

It was unclear if the council would vote Monday night on a rival resolution from Brazil that would condemn’s the Hamas attack.

The U.N.’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, has not taken a position on the Hamas assault or on Israel’s response with airstrikes that have killed 2,750 Palestinians and an order to Gazans in the north to head south to avoid an expected ground war.

The Russian draft resolution would have called for “an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire ” and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” It never mentions Hamas.

The Brazilian draft resolution calls for “humanitarian pauses” and also “firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” But it also “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas.”

Apparently expecting the defeat of its resolution, Russia also proposed two amendments to the Brazilian draft resolution to be voted on separately after the vote on the Russian resolution but before the entire Brazilian resolution would be put to a vote.

One amendment would add a call “for an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire.”

The second proposed amendment “also unequivocally condemns indiscriminate attacks against civilians as well as against civilian objects in the Gaza Strip depriving civilian population of means indispensable for their survival, in violation of international law.”

The Security Council had met behind closed doors Friday for the second time in five days on the Israel-Hamas war, but couldn’t reach a united approach. Russia proposed its draft resolution and Brazil, the current council president, circulated its rival draft over the weekend.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

3h ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

8h ago

Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus
Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus

A University of Toronto Mississauga student was arrested and charged for allegedly sharing hateful and threatening messages on social media. Alexandra Gillespie, the university's principal and vice...

2h ago

Parents of autistic children rally to highlight critical problems with Ontario's program
Parents of autistic children rally to highlight critical problems with Ontario's program

Parents of autistic children were at Queen's Park to highlight the critical problems with the autism program introduced by the Ford government when they first took office. The waitlist to access...

2h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

updated

3h ago

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

8h ago

Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus
Student charged for 'hateful and threatening' social media post at U of T Mississauga campus

A University of Toronto Mississauga student was arrested and charged for allegedly sharing hateful and threatening messages on social media. Alexandra Gillespie, the university's principal and vice...

2h ago

Parents of autistic children rally to highlight critical problems with Ontario's program
Parents of autistic children rally to highlight critical problems with Ontario's program

Parents of autistic children were at Queen's Park to highlight the critical problems with the autism program introduced by the Ford government when they first took office. The waitlist to access...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

7h ago

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
2:27
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive

With anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion growing, so too are fears the worst in Gaza is yet to come. Caryn Ceolin with how Israel says it’s gearing up for the next stages of its war with Hamas.
2:42
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault

As the attack on Gaza continues residents attempt to flee south as a 6-hour window to leave ahead of a possible ground assault by Israel expires. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest out of the Middle East.
More Videos