2 foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide killed in attack near Uganda’s popular national park

By The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 2:05 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 2:13 pm.

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide were killed when assailants attacked their vehicle near a national park in southwestern Uganda, a wildlife official said Tuesday.

Bashir Hangi, spokesman for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, said the attackers set on fire the vehicle in which the group was traveling just outside Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The park, located in a remote area near the Congo border, is one of the country’s most popular conservation areas.

Hangi said the Uganda Wildlife Authority and security agencies were working “to establish who could have carried out this heinous act.” He did not provide any more details.

Such an attack is rare in the East African country. It comes at a time when Ugandan troops are hunting down extremist rebels in neighboring Congo. Those rebels occasionally carry out cross-border attacks.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

2h ago

Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation
Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation

A Markham Public Library (MPL) employee is speaking out after an email was sent out to all employees suggesting they remove Islamic Heritage Month displays as the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)...

15m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

3h ago

Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members
Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is telling a jury he felt an "urge" to hit them with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk in London,...

1h ago

