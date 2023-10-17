Deer struggling in cold Alaskan waters saved by wildlife troopers who give them a lift in their boat

In this image taken from video provided by Alaska Wildlife Troopers is one of two deers that was struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage, on Oct. 10, 2023, near Ketchikan, Alaska. Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol on a boat in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan when they spotted the deer. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off where they then trotted off into the woods. (Sgt. Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 8:12 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two deer struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage finally made it to land, thanks to two Alaska Wildlife Troopers who gave the deer a lift in their boat.

Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan on Oct. 10 when they spotted the deer, agency spokesperson Justin Freeman said in an email to The Associated Press.

The deer were about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from any island in the channel, which is favored by large cruise ships taking tourists in summer months to locations such as Ketchikan and Juneau.

The deer were floating down Clarence Strait about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) northwest of Ketchikan, but not toward any particular island, Freeman said. They were fighting the current during midtide.

“Out in the middle of Clarence, they’re in rough shape, like on their last leg,” Finses said on a video he shot with his phone and that the troopers posted to social media.

The troopers stopped their 33-foot (10-meter) patrol vessel about 150 yards (137 meters) from the two deer, which saw the boat and headed toward it. The troopers shut off the engines so the animals wouldn’t be spooked.

When the deer reached the boat, they butted their heads against it, then swam right up the swim step, at which point the troopers helped them get the rest of the way onboard. Once in the boat, the deer shivered from their time in the cold water. The average temperature of the water in Ketchikan in October is 50.4 degrees Fahrenheit (10.2 degrees Celsius), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“I’m soaked to the bone,” Finses says on the video. “I had to pick them up and bear hug them to get them off our deck and get them on the beach.”

Once back on land, the deer initially had difficulty standing and walking, Freeman said. But eventually, they were able to walk around slowly before trotting off.

“The deer ended up being completely OK,” he said.

It’s common to see deer swimming in southeast Alaska waters, going from one island to another; what’s not common is to have deer swim up to a boat and try to get on it, Freeman said.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

1h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

2h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

1h ago

Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates
Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates

Early childhood educators in Ontario are among the lowest paid in the country and raising their wages is critical to the success of the $10-a-day child-care program, advocates say. Part of the agreement...

48m ago

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

1h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

2h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

1h ago

Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates
Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates

Early childhood educators in Ontario are among the lowest paid in the country and raising their wages is critical to the success of the $10-a-day child-care program, advocates say. Part of the agreement...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

9h ago

2:08
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel

Hundreds of Canadians arrived home from Israel after 10 days of war in the region. Michelle Mackey has some of their emotional reunions.

3h ago

2:32
Parents call for change as waitlist for autism services grows to 60,000 in Ontario
Parents call for change as waitlist for autism services grows to 60,000 in Ontario

Parents of children with autism protested at Queen's Park to draw attention to delays in therapy and problems in special education affecting autistic children. As Tina Yazdani reports, the waitlist to access core autism services has grown to 60,000.

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.
2:34
Israel prepares for escalation
Israel prepares for escalation

As Israel's bombing of Gaza escalates, UN experts are warning that the lack of safety for fleeing civilians could risk this conflict spilling over regionally. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos