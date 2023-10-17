Canadian Press NewsAlert: Israeli woman with Canadian relatives has died: group

An Israeli woman with Canadian family has died, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says.

The centre says the family of Tiferet Lapidot has asked that the development be shared with the media.

They describe her as an Israeli woman with Canadian parents.

They say she was reportedly kidnapped by Hamas militants and her body was identified Tuesday morning.

The war in the Middle East began Oct. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press