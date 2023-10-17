Wyndham board unanimously rejects $8 billion unsolicited buyout offer from Choice Hotels

FILE - The Wyndham Grand hotel is seen in Pittsburgh on March 20, 2017. Choice Hotels International is asking shareholders of rival chain Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to sign off on a buyout worth nearly $8 billion after Wyndham broke off negotiations, the company said Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 12:42 pm.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejected an unsolicited $8 billion buyout offer from Choice Hotels, a smaller chain that sent a letter to Wyndham shareholders Tuesday after negotiations broke down.

Wyndham, which runs Days Inn, La Quinta, Ramada and a host of other brands, said Tuesday that the proposal is “opportunistic” and undervalues its future growth potential. The offer was rejected unanimously by its board, the company said.

“Choice’s offer is underwhelming, highly conditional and subject to significant business, regulatory and execution risk. Choice has been unwilling or unable to address our concerns,” Wyndham Chairman Stephen Holmes said in a prepared statement.

Holmes said Wyndham has engaged with Choice and its advisors multiple times to explore the risks of a potential deal, but realized that it would likely take more than a year to determine if, and on what terms, the proposed transaction could clear antitrust review.

Earlier Tuesday, Choice Hotels International asked g Wyndham shareholders to sign off on the proposed deal after six months of negotiations between the two broke down.

“A few weeks ago, Choice and Wyndham were in a negotiable range on price and consideration, and both parties have a shared recognition of the value opportunity this potential transaction represents, said Choice CEO Patrick Pacious. ”We were therefore surprised and disappointed that Wyndham decided to disengage. While we would have preferred to continue discussions with Wyndham in private, following their unwillingness to proceed, we feel there is too much value for both companies’ franchisees, shareholders, associates, and guests to not continue pursuing this transaction.”

Choice, based in Rockville, Maryland, is offering $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock for each Wyndham share they own, a 20% premium to Wyndham’s last closing price.

Choice’s proposal allows Wyndham shareholders to choose either cash, stock, or a combination of cash and stock. The proposal also includes giving Wyndham two seats on the combined company’s board.

The deal has a total value of about $7.8 billion. When including debt, it’s valued at approximately $9.8 billion.

C. Patrick Scholes of Truist Securities said in a note to clients that he believes Choice is making an attractive offer to Wyndham’s shareholders, but that Holmes, who is very well versed in mergers and acquisitions, may be “strategically holding out for a somewhat better offer from Choice or from someone else.”

Choice first approached Wyndham in April, offering $80.00 per share, with 40% of that cash and 60% Choice stock, but was rejected, Choice said.

It bumped the offer to $85 per share, then to $90 per share as the board chairs and CEOs of each company met. But, according to Choice, Wyndham voiced concerns about regulatory approval in September and also the value of Choice stock.

Choice operates about 7,500 hotels in 46 countries. It’s seeking to absorb a much larger chain in Wyndham, which operates nearly 9,300 hotels under a host of brands including La Quinta, Ramada, Super 8 and Travelodge.

Wyndham, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, posted a profit of $355 million last year with revenue of $1.5 billion.

Like most hotels, it has benefited from booming travel in recent years. The uptick in travel has lead to snarled airports and pilot shortages. That has cooled a bit this year as people become more cost conscious about their trips due to inflation and after spending more freely for more than a year.

Wyndham’s shares are up more than 170% since it stock price tumbled close to $25 each at the start of the pandemic.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. jumped more than 6% in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. fell more than 5%.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

1h ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

1h ago

Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating
Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a crash between a vehicle of alleged car thieves and a police cruiser in Pickering. Durham police say officers were called to the area of Strouds Lane...

12m ago

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices for a range of goods and services rise more slowly, including durable goods and grocery prices. Statistics Canada...

3h ago

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

1h ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

1h ago

Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating
Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a crash between a vehicle of alleged car thieves and a police cruiser in Pickering. Durham police say officers were called to the area of Strouds Lane...

12m ago

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices for a range of goods and services rise more slowly, including durable goods and grocery prices. Statistics Canada...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

18h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
2:42
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault

As the attack on Gaza continues residents attempt to flee south as a 6-hour window to leave ahead of a possible ground assault by Israel expires. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest out of the Middle East.
More Videos