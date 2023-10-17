Southbound crash closes large stretch of DVP during morning rush

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 17, 2023 8:21 am.

A large stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down during the Tuesday morning rush due to a crash involving a dump truck.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes approaching the Gardiner Expressway around 7 a.m.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash. Images from the scene show a dump truck turned sideways across the southbound lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

The ongoing collision cleanup has forced a full closure of the highway from Don Mills Road south to the Gardiner. Hundreds of vehicles could be seen stuck in the backup behind the crash.

