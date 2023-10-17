‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers’ trial to hear testimony from final Ottawa resident

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The trial for two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is set to wrap up hearing testimony from downtown Ottawa residents today.

Paul Jorgenson began his evidence Monday in the criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who face charges related to their role in organizing the weeks-long protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions.

He described his desperation to leave downtown Ottawa during the protest, even though his car was blocked in by trucks and other vehicles.

So far, all five resident witnesses have described a scene of overwhelming noise from blaring truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest. 

The Crown is expected to wrap up its questions for Jorgenson before he is cross-examined by the defence.

As of Monday evening, Crown prosecutors were still weighing whether to call another witness who worked downtown last winter. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

17h ago

2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York
2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York

Two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area, near Allen Road, in North York on Monday night. Police report that at approximately 10:30pm two vehicles seen...

6h ago

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke
Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

6h ago

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

12h ago

