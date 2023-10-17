Ottawa resident tells convoy organizers’ trial he felt ‘threatened’ during protest

The final downtown Ottawa resident is expected to give testimony in the criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers. Tamara Lich and her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon arrive for her trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Liam Fox, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2023 1:56 pm.

Ottawa resident Paul Jorgenson felt “threatened” during “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in winter 2022, he said in testimony today at the criminal trial of two protest organizers. 

Five residents who have appeared as witnesses in the trial described a scene of overwhelming noise from truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest in their testimony. 

Jorgenson said that noise and odour emitted from idling vehicles caused him to be unable to work from his downtown home, so he left the city for more than a week. 

He said that trucks were blocking the entrance to his parking garage, so he needed to drive up onto the curb in order to leave. 

When he returned, he said, the protest was still underway and he had trouble accessing food from grocery stores and restaurants in the downtown area.

Jorgenson said he later felt compelled to help counter-protesters block convoy-related traffic from passing by near the Canadian Museum of Nature, a short drive away from the main protest area.

It was “utterly terrifying” to block traffic for several hours, he said.

“I never reached (the same) level of desperation as I did that weekend.” 

Organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges that include mischief and counselling others to commit mischief.

Crown prosecutors are trying to prove that Lich and Barber influenced and encouraged protesters while fundraising for the demonstrations. 

Const. Isabelle Cyr, who served as a liaison between police and demonstrators during the protest, is expected on the stand later in the day on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023. 

Liam Fox, The Canadian Press

