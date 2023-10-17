Guatemala Cabinet minister steps down after criticism for not acting forcefully against protesters

By Sonia Pérez D., The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 7:42 pm.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The sudden resignation of a Guatemalan Cabinet minister appears to signal a division within the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei over how to remove the protest roadblocks that have stretched into their third week.

Interior Minister Napoleón Barrientos, a retired brigadier general, resigned late on Monday following a shooting near one of the roadblocks that killed one person and wounded two others.

Barrientos had said publicly that he preferred to seek dialogue with protesters who have demanded the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras over her office’s ongoing investigations into the election of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo.

Porras, on the other hand, had called for the blockades’ immediate removal with force if necessary and Monday, hours before Barrientos’ resignation, had called for him to be fired for not heeding a court order to clear them.

Those responsible for Monday’s shooting were not immediately identified, but Barrientos’ Interior Ministry condemned the violence in a statement hours before the government confirmed his resignation.

Barrientos has not commented publicly on his reasons for stepping down and did not immediately respond to requests for comments from the AP.

Days earlier, however, responding to a hypothetical question from a local news outlet about what could lead him to resign his position, Barrientos said that a demand to follow illegal orders would do it.

Francisco Jiménez, a security expert who once held the same position Barrientos did, viewed the resignation from the prospective of the use of public force and the recognition of the right to protest. He said Barrientos’ actions “have been within the normative framework and protocols of the National Civil Police, based on the proportional use of force, something that has not been liked by various sectors.”

The government had moved more aggressively against a couple of the roadblocks last week, including deploying riot police with tear gas, following public expressions of frustration from Giammattei. There are far fewer roadblocks now than there were a week ago, but the Indigenous groups that initiated the protests say they will maintain them until Porras and some of her prosecutors resign. They see their investigations as interfering with voters’ decision and a threat to Guatemala’s democracy.

Giammattei has not named a replacement, but Barrientos’ departure has raised concerns that whoever follows to serve out the remaining three months of Giammattei’s term could bring more heavy-handed tactics.

Mario Mérida, a retired colonel and security expert, said that in the wake of Guatemala’s 36-year civil war, the military has a better understanding of how its actions against civilians are viewed.

“In the past, the decisions and criteria used by the military were more authoritarian than rational,” he said. So now, with that experience, taking decisions as a public official “is complicated.”

Mérida said there could be multiple explanations for Barrientos’ resignation, including stepping down to avoid being fired and to avoid being pressured into taking illegal actions that could lead to criminal prosecution later. Barrientos’ departure showed “weakness” in Giammattei’s administration with little time remaining.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Sonia Pérez D., The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

2h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

2h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

1h ago

Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates
Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates

Early childhood educators in Ontario are among the lowest paid in the country and raising their wages is critical to the success of the $10-a-day child-care program, advocates say. Part of the agreement...

54m ago

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

2h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

2h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

1h ago

Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates
Ontario early childhood educators among lowest paid in Canada: advocates

Early childhood educators in Ontario are among the lowest paid in the country and raising their wages is critical to the success of the $10-a-day child-care program, advocates say. Part of the agreement...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

9h ago

2:08
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel

Hundreds of Canadians arrived home from Israel after 10 days of war in the region. Michelle Mackey has some of their emotional reunions.

3h ago

2:32
Parents call for change as waitlist for autism services grows to 60,000 in Ontario
Parents call for change as waitlist for autism services grows to 60,000 in Ontario

Parents of children with autism protested at Queen's Park to draw attention to delays in therapy and problems in special education affecting autistic children. As Tina Yazdani reports, the waitlist to access core autism services has grown to 60,000.

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.
2:34
Israel prepares for escalation
Israel prepares for escalation

As Israel's bombing of Gaza escalates, UN experts are warning that the lack of safety for fleeing civilians could risk this conflict spilling over regionally. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos