Judge to deem if man with history of mental illness responsible in death of parents

WINNIPEG — A judge is expected to decide whether a Winnipeg man should be deemed not criminally responsible for his role in the killings of his parents and stabbing a colleague.

Manitoba Court of King’s Bench Justice Kenneth Champagne heard on Monday that Trevor Farley was experiencing psychosis and auditory delusions the day he stabbed his 73-year-old parents to death and stabbed a nursing supervisor more than a dozen times nearly two years ago.

Farley’s lawyer says Farley acknowledges he committed the attacks but he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Farley pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in his mother’s death, second-degree murder in his father’s death and attempted murder in the stabbing of Candace Szkwarek.

A mental health assessment was ordered shortly after police arrested Farley, and lawyers for the Crown accepted doctors’ conclusion that Farley did not understand what he was doing at the time of the attacks.

Four family members are also expected to provide victim impact statements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press