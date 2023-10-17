Jurors in New Mexico deliver split verdicts in kidnapping and terrorism case

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 4:57 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jurors on Tuesday delivered split verdicts in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from Georgia and was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico.

Four members of the family were on trial. Three were found guilty on federal kidnapping charges. Two were convicted on related terrorism charges. The boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was one of the two people found guilty of terrorism-related charges.

His brother-in-law, Lucas Morton, was found guilty of the same charges, as well as conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping resulting in death.

Jurors reached their decision Tuesday after deliberating for two-and-a-half days. They heard weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

10m ago

Security incident halts rush hour subway service on Line 1
Security incident halts rush hour subway service on Line 1

The TTC says there is currently no subway service between St. Patrick and Union stations on Line 1 Yonge-University due to a security incident. Line 1 service is turning back at St. Andrew and Spadina...

9m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

6h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

10m ago

Security incident halts rush hour subway service on Line 1
Security incident halts rush hour subway service on Line 1

The TTC says there is currently no subway service between St. Patrick and Union stations on Line 1 Yonge-University due to a security incident. Line 1 service is turning back at St. Andrew and Spadina...

9m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

6h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

6h ago

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

23h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
More Videos