Justice Department investigates possible civil rights violations by police in New Jersey capital

By The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 12:53 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 12:56 pm.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation Tuesday into possible civil rights violations by the police department in New Jersey’s capital city.

The investigation in Trenton will focus on allegations that officers have used excessive force, stopped motorists and pedestrians without justification, and illegally searched homes and cars.

“The public must have trust and confidence that police officers will treat them fairly and with respect,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Civil Rights Division, said in a written statement. “The Justice Department will conduct a full and fair investigation into these allegations, and if we substantiate those violations, the department will take appropriate action to remedy them.”

Democratic Mayor Reed Gusciora, Police Director Steve Wilson and the head of the city’s legal department were notified of the investigation and have pledged cooperation, federal authorities said.

In a separate statement, Gusciora on Tuesday praised “the overwhelming majority of officers at the city, county, and state level who do the right things every day to keep Trentonians safe.” But he added, “If any members of law enforcement violate the public trust or act in contravention of our state and federal laws, they should and must be held accountable.”

The union representing police in Trenton, a city of about 90,000 people, responded to the probe by citing persistent staffing shortages since 2011, when budget cuts forced the city to lay off 105 officers, or nearly a third of the force.

The union said police responded to 41 shooting incidents over the past 30 days “and have consistently demonstrated commitment, always doing more with less.”

“We understand and respect the purpose of the Department of Justice’s investigation. However, we hope that this inquiry will also shed light on the pressing need for additional resources and support for our officers,” said a joint statement by the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association and the union’s chapter in Trenton.

If the federal probe determines the police department has broken federal law, the Justice Department can sue to force changes.

In 2022, the department’s internal affairs unit investigated 128 complaints. Only 14 were sustained, including one criminal violation and 12 labeled “other rule violation,” according to a summary on the department’s website. None of the eight allegations of excessive force, 13 of improper arrest and six of improper search was sustained.

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

1h ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

1h ago

Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating
Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a crash between a vehicle of alleged car thieves and a police cruiser in Pickering. Durham police say officers were called to the area of Strouds Lane...

10m ago

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices for a range of goods and services rise more slowly, including durable goods and grocery prices. Statistics Canada...

3h ago

