Kari Lake’s lawsuit over metro Phoenix’s electronic voting machines has been tossed out

FILE - Republican Kari Lake waves to supporters as she announces her plans to run for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat during a rally, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. On Monday, Oct. 16, a federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit brought by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Lake that was previously dismissed, challenging use of electronic voting machines and sought to ban them in last year’s midterm elections. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 2:12 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 2:27 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit brought by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake that was previously dismissed, challenging use of electronic voting machines and sought to ban them in last year’s midterm elections.

Lake and failed Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, both Republicans, filed a lawsuit in April 2022 that alleged the ballot tabulation machines were not trustworthy.

The former Phoenix TV anchor wound up losing her race by more than 17,000 votes while Finchem lost by over 120,000 votes.

In the ruling Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said their claims didn’t show “a plausible inference that their individual votes in future elections will be adversely affected by the use of electronic tabulation, particularly given the robust safeguards in Arizona law, the use of paper ballots, and the post-tabulation retention of those ballots.”

The challenge focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and where more than 60% of the state’s voters live. The defective printers produced ballots with text that was too light or too small for the paper and therefore couldn’t be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places.

Amid the confusion, lines were backed up in some areas. But the Arizona Court of Appeals concluded that no evidence was presented that voters whose ballots were unreadable by tabulators at polling places were ultimately unable to vote.

Messages left for lawyers for Lake and Finchem seeking comment on the appeal court’s ruling weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

Still pending is a ruling in another lawsuit that Lake filed this year over Maricopa County’s ballot signature-verification process. She has demanded that Arizona’s most populous county release 1.3 million ballot envelopes signed by voters.

Lake is among the most vocal of last year’s Republican candidates promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign.

While most other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake did not. She is regarded as a contender to be Trump’s running mate in his 2024 campaign.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

2h ago

Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation
Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation

A Markham Public Library (MPL) employee is speaking out after an email was sent out to all employees suggesting they remove Islamic Heritage Month displays as the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)...

15m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

3h ago

Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members
Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is telling a jury he felt an "urge" to hit them with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk in London,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

2h ago

Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation
Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation

A Markham Public Library (MPL) employee is speaking out after an email was sent out to all employees suggesting they remove Islamic Heritage Month displays as the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)...

15m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

3h ago

Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members
Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is telling a jury he felt an "urge" to hit them with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk in London,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

3h ago

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

20h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
More Videos