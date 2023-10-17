Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse eyes top job at Assembly of First Nations

Assembly of First Nations Chief Cindy Woodhouse speaks to media a she arrives at the Canadian premiers and National Indigenous Organizations meeting in Winnipeg, Monday, July 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2023 12:49 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse has announced her candidacy in the upcoming Assembly of First Nations national chief election.

Woodhouse said at an news conference today that Indigenous Peoples face a lot of problems in Canada, but their resilience gives her hope that things can improve.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief David Pratt was the first person to announce his intention to run to be the new national chief. 

In his August announcement, Pratt said the AFN is at a “critical juncture” and the election is about restoring and rebuilding the national organization.

The upcoming election comes after the dramatic ouster of former national chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was voted out after colleagues accused her of creating a toxic work environment — an allegation she continues to deny.

The election is set to take place during a special assembly in December in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

1h ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

1h ago

Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating
Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a crash between a vehicle of alleged car thieves and a police cruiser in Pickering. Durham police say officers were called to the area of Strouds Lane...

13m ago

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8% in September

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices for a range of goods and services rise more slowly, including durable goods and grocery prices. Statistics Canada...

3h ago

