Medical expert testifies restraint actions of Tacoma police killed Washington man

FILE - Defendant Timothy Rankine talks Sept. 18, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash., to codefendant Matthew Collins and an attorney during the pre-trial motion in the trial at Pierce County Superior Court of Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Collins and Rankine in the killing of Manny Ellis. An expert in forensic pathology has testified in the ongoing trial of the three officers charged with the death of Ellis that Ellis likely would have lived if not for the officers' actions. (Brian Hayes/The News Tribune via AP, Pool; File) The News Tribune

By The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 12:13 am.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An expert in forensic pathology testified Monday in the ongoing trial of three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged with the death of Manuel Ellis that Ellis likely would have lived if not for the officers’ actions to restrain him.

Dr. Roger Mitchell, former chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., made the statement Monday and last week affirmed ex-Pierce County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Clark’s ruling that Ellis died by homicide from oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint, The Seattle Times reported.

Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, both white, are charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, on March 3, 2020. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, is charged with manslaughter.

Collins and Burbank were the first officers to engage with Ellis and have said they did so because Ellis, on foot, was hassling people in a car as it passed through an intersection.

All have pleaded not guilty and remain employed by the Tacoma Police Department on paid leave.

Mitchell was questioned by special prosecutor Patty Eakes about medical findings that led him to his conclusion. Key among them, he said, was the presence of acidosis, a condition indicative of insufficient oxygen.

People experiencing low oxygen instinctively seek to breathe, and heavy breathing is the body’s natural cure for acidosis, Mitchell said. Ellis, pressed against the ground by police as he lay on his stomach, couldn’t find a position that allowed him to breathe, Mitchell testified.

Prosecutors previously said Ellis’ last words were “I can’t breathe.”

Defense attorneys have generally argued Ellis died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Collins’ lawyer, Jared Ausserer, later questioned Mitchell about describing himself on social media as “an advocate.” Mitchell, who is Black, said he is an advocate for finding public health solutions to problems that have disproportionately affected Black Americans.

Rankine’s lawyer, Mark Conrad, asked Mitchell whether he drew his conclusions from “circumstantial evidence.”

Mitchell said his conclusion — that restraint caused Ellis to be denied sufficient oxygen — was based on a number of factors: Ellis being placed in a prone position, his handcuffed hands hogtied to his feet, with a spit hood on his head; the presence of food and blood in his airways; and documentation at the scene that Ellis’ heart rate and breathing gradually deteriorated.

Last week two eyewitnesses characterized the officers as the aggressors in the altercation. Lawyers for the officers have said it was Ellis who acted aggressively, prompting them to respond.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday when the prosecution is expected to call a forensic audio expert to testify.

This is the first trial under a Washington state law that makes it easier to prosecute police who wrongfully use deadly force.

The trial, which started Oct. 3, is expected to run four days per week until December.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

13h ago

2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York
2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York

Two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area, near Allen Road, in North York on Monday night. Police report that at approximately 10:30pm two vehicles seen...

1h ago

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke
Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

1h ago

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

7h ago

Top Stories

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

13h ago

2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York
2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York

Two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area, near Allen Road, in North York on Monday night. Police report that at approximately 10:30pm two vehicles seen...

1h ago

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke
Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

1h ago

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

6h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

12h ago

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
2:27
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive

With anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion growing, so too are fears the worst in Gaza is yet to come. Caryn Ceolin with how Israel says it’s gearing up for the next stages of its war with Hamas.
More Videos