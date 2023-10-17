OPP identifies man charged in double-fatal crash on QEW near Mississauga

QEW
Mississauga Road exit on the QEW. OPP said the fatal collision happened on the eastbound portion of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road just after midnight on Sunday, October 15. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 17, 2023 3:50 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified a 32-year-old man charged in a double-fatal, multi-vehicle crash on the QEW last weekend.

OPP said the fatal collision happened on the eastbound portion of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road just after midnight on Sunday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four vehicles were involved, two of which caught fire.

Sgt. Schmidt said the first vehicle hit had two occupants — a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Hamilton. That car and the first one that was struck was “consumed by fire.”

“The two occupants in that second vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Sgt. Schmidt said. “The driver of the vehicle that struck the second one was able to get out… they were subsequently arrested.”

OPP identified the accused as 32-year-old Andy Persaud of Mississauga. He is charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing death. The accused was held on bail.

Investigators did not identify the two victims.

Top Stories

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian Muslims...

16m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

4h ago

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

4h ago

Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says
Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says

The Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike Tuesday hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. If confirmed, the attack would be by far...

1h ago

