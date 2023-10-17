OPP identifies man charged in double-fatal crash on QEW near Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified a 32-year-old man charged in a double-fatal, multi-vehicle crash on the QEW last weekend.

OPP said the fatal collision happened on the eastbound portion of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road just after midnight on Sunday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four vehicles were involved, two of which caught fire.

Sgt. Schmidt said the first vehicle hit had two occupants — a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Hamilton. That car and the first one that was struck was “consumed by fire.”

“The two occupants in that second vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Sgt. Schmidt said. “The driver of the vehicle that struck the second one was able to get out… they were subsequently arrested.”

OPP identified the accused as 32-year-old Andy Persaud of Mississauga. He is charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing death. The accused was held on bail.

Investigators did not identify the two victims.