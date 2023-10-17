Monte McNaughton takes job with Woodbine Entertainment after leaving Ford government

Monte McNaughton, who resigned three weeks ago as Ontario Labour Minister and from the Ford government caucus, is joining Woodbine Racetrack in an executive role, CityNews has learned.

McNaughton will be named Executive VP of Industry and People Relations at Woodbine Entertainment.

Questions were raised when McNaughton resigned just 24 hours after Premier Doug Ford’s U-turn on the Greenbelt in September, but multiple sources tell CityNews his departure was in the works for months.

McNaughton, who represented the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex since 2011, served as minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development since 2019.

His sudden departure — the third minister to leave Ford’s government in a span of weeks — led to a cabinet shuffle that saw David Piccini take on his previous role, among other changes.

“It is always difficult to know the right time to leave politics. After much soul searching over the summer months, I have accepted a job in the private sector,” McNaughton said in a statement upon announcing his resignation.