Police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans on a Brussels street

By Sylvain Plazy, Raf Casert And Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 3:42 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Belgium on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night.

Hours after a manhunt began in the Belgian capital, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told broadcaster VRT: “We have the good news that we found the individual.” She said that the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The federal prosecutor’s office was more cautious, saying in a text message to The Associated Press: “There are strong presumptions but no certainties” that the man was the shooter. He was shot by police in the Schaerbeek neighborhood where the rampage had taken place.

Amateur videos posted on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest pull up on a scooter, take out a large weapon and open fire on passersby before chasing them into a building to gun them down.

“Last night, three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party. Two of them lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a news conference just before dawn. “Their lives were cut short in full flight, cut down by extreme brutality.”

De Croo said his thoughts were with the victims’ families and that he had sent his condolences to the Swedish prime minister. Security has been beefed up in the capital, particularly around places linked to the Swedish community in the city.

“The attack that was launched yesterday was committed with total cowardice,” De Croo said.

Not far from the scene of the shooting, the Belgium-Sweden soccer match in the Belgian national stadium was suspended at halftime and the 35,000 fans held inside as a precaution while the attacker was at large.

Prosecutor Eric Van Duyse said “security measures were urgently taken to protect the Swedish supporters” in the stadium. More than two hours after the game was suspended, a message flashed on the big stadium screen saying, “Fans, you can leave the stadium calmly.” Stand after stand emptied onto streets filled with police as the search for the attacker continued.

“Frustrated, confused, scared. I think everyone was quite scared,” said Caroline Lochs, a fan from Antwerp.

De Croo said the assailant was a Tunisian man living illegally in Belgium who used a military weapon to kill the two Swedes and shoot a third, who is being treated for ”severe injuries.”

Federal Prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw described how the suspect, a 45-year-old man who wasn’t identified, had posted a video online claiming to have killed three Swedish people.

The suspect is alleged to have said in the video that, for him, the Quran is “a red line for which he is ready to sacrifice himself.”

Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level in August after a series of public Quran-burnings by an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden resulted in threats from Islamic militant groups.

Belgian prosecutors said overnight that nothing suggested the attack was linked to the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

Police overnight raided a building in the Brussels neighborhood of Schaerbeek where the man was thought be staying but did not find him. Sweden’s foreign ministry sent out a text message to subscribers in Belgium asking them “to be vigilant and to carefully listen to instructions from the Belgian authorities.”

According to Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, the suspect was denied asylum in 2019. He was known to police and had been suspected of involvement of human trafficking, living illegally in Belgium and of being a risk to state security.

Information provided to the Belgian authorities by an unidentified foreign government suggested that the man had been radicalized and intended to travel abroad to fight in a holy war. But the Belgian authorities were not able to establish this, so he was never listed as dangerous.

The man was also suspected of threatening a person in an asylum center and a hearing on that incident had been due to take place on Tuesday, Van Quickenborne said.

Belgian Asylum State Secretary Nicole de Moor said the man disappeared after his asylum application was refused so the authorities were unable to locate him to organize his deportation.

A terror alert for Brussels was raised overnight to 4, the top of Belgian’s scale, indicating an extremely serious threat. It previously stood at 2, which means the threat was average. The alert level for the rest of the country was raised to 3.

De Croo said that Belgium would never submit to such attacks. “Moments like this are a heavy ordeal,” he told reporters, “but we are never going to let ourselves be intimidated by them.”

___

Associated Press writer Sam Petrequin contributed to this report.

Sylvain Plazy, Raf Casert And Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

16h ago

2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York
2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York

Two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area, near Allen Road, in North York on Monday night. Police report that at approximately 10:30pm two vehicles seen...

4h ago

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke
Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

4h ago

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

11h ago

Top Stories

Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb

As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford. But experts say while...

16h ago

2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York
2 vehicles seen shooting at each other in North York

Two vehicles were seen shooting at each other in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area, near Allen Road, in North York on Monday night. Police report that at approximately 10:30pm two vehicles seen...

4h ago

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke
Man transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

4h ago

Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on Monday. Authorities were called to the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of someone...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

9h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

15h ago

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
2:27
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive

With anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion growing, so too are fears the worst in Gaza is yet to come. Caryn Ceolin with how Israel says it’s gearing up for the next stages of its war with Hamas.
More Videos