Russian parliament moves to rescind ratification of global nuclear test ban

By The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 6:33 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 6:42 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban.

The State Duma voted unanimously to rescind the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty known as the CTBT, in the first of three required readings. The final vote is scheduled for later this week.

The move follows a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned earlier this month that Moscow could revoke its 2000 decision to ratify the bill to “mirror” the stand taken by the United States, which has signed but not ratified the nuclear test ban.

The CTBT, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, although it has never fully entered into force.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could move to resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from continuing to offer military support to Ukraine. Many Russian hawks have spoken in favor of resumption.

Putin has noted that while some experts have talked about the need to conduct nuclear tests, he hasn’t yet formed an opinion on the issue.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last week that Moscow will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does it first.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas
Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas

Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in...

43m ago

NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'
NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'

Another rally has been held to oppose the province's plans for Ontario Place at Queen's Park on Monday, just hours after the NDP said it has "mounting evidence that suggests the Ford's government's process...

14h ago

Etobicoke shooting leaves man in 30s with serious injuries
Etobicoke shooting leaves man in 30s with serious injuries

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

1h ago

Police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans in Brussels
Police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans in Brussels

Police in Belgium on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night. Hours after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas
Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas

Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in...

43m ago

NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'
NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'

Another rally has been held to oppose the province's plans for Ontario Place at Queen's Park on Monday, just hours after the NDP said it has "mounting evidence that suggests the Ford's government's process...

14h ago

Etobicoke shooting leaves man in 30s with serious injuries
Etobicoke shooting leaves man in 30s with serious injuries

A man is being transported to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday night. At approximately 10:19 p.m. police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, near Martin...

1h ago

Police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans in Brussels
Police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans in Brussels

Police in Belgium on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night. Hours after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

12h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

18h ago

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
2:27
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive
Israel warns Gazans to evacuate south as it prepares ground offensive

With anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion growing, so too are fears the worst in Gaza is yet to come. Caryn Ceolin with how Israel says it’s gearing up for the next stages of its war with Hamas.
More Videos