Alleged car thieves collide with police cruiser in Pickering; SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a crash between a vehicle of alleged car thieves and a police cruiser in Pickering.

Durham police say officers were called to the area of Strouds Lane and Whites Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of a vehicle theft in progress.

Officers were able to locate suspects and say a crash occurred between a responding police cruiser and a suspect vehicle near the intersection of Sultana Square and Foxwood Trail.

Three suspects were taken into custody and two were brought to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the officers involved in the crash also went to hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear if the suspect vehicle involved in the collision was stolen.

The Special Investigations Unit and the Durham Regional Police Service Collision Investigation unit are both investigating.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.