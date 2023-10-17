Suzanne Somers remembered for being supportive of Canadian university, its students

Suzanne Somers poses for a photo in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013 as she promotes her book "I'm Too Young For This." Somers was best known for her acting roles and wellness books, but she also made time for Canadian students with career aspirations in the media industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2023 2:09 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 2:26 pm.

TORONTO — Suzanne Somers was best known for her acting roles and wellness books, but she also made time for Canadian students with career aspirations in the media industry.

Charles Falzon, dean of Toronto Metropolitan University’s Creative School, said Somers and her Canadian husband Alan Hamel used to attend TMU alumni events in Toronto and Los Angeles and even hosted a group once in their California home.

Those events sometimes included the university’s media production students and the U.S. actress and businesswoman made herself “very accessible” to them, he said, recalling gatherings that took place several years ago.

“She was always very kind and supportive and motivating. She was very lovely with them,” said Falzon, a longtime entertainment executive who first met Somers decades ago when she played Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company,” the television sitcom that made her famous in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

Somers, who died Sunday on the eve of her 77th birthday, was “very much a supporter” of her husband’s alumni connections, said Falzon. 

Hamel, an actor, producer, TV host and businessman, studied radio and television arts in the 1950s at what was then known as the Ryerson Institute of Technology. He worked in Canadian television before moving to California and meeting Somers in the late 1960s, according to his TMU alumnus web page. The entrepreneurial couple was also known for their promotion of the ThighMaster exercise equipment in the 1990s. 

Falzon said he will remember Somers for the “very, very interesting contrast” between her personality and the characters she portrayed. 

“To me, Suzanne was always this amazing contrast between her first persona Chrissy on ‘Three’s Company,’ which was this image of a dumb blond, and … her strength, her determination to get things done — and just her confidence,” Falzon said.

“And I think that’s what many of the students also felt because, you know, they on the surface expected one thing and got a formidable entrepreneur and human.”

Somers’ publicist has said the TV star died with Hamel and other immediate family members by her side in Palm Springs, Calif., more than 23 years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. In July, Somers shared on Instagram that her cancer had returned.

“She made a made a mark and she’ll be missed,” Falzon said. 

— With files from The Associated Press 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023. 

Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

2h ago

Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation
Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation

A Markham Public Library (MPL) employee is speaking out after an email was sent out to all employees suggesting they remove Islamic Heritage Month displays as the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)...

15m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

3h ago

Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members
Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is telling a jury he felt an "urge" to hit them with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk in London,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel
Sixth Canadian dead in wake of Hamas attack in Israel

The federal government says a young woman believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel more than a week ago is the sixth Canadian death in the war. Foreign Affairs Minister...

2h ago

Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation
Email regarding removal of Islamic Heritage Month display at Markham library prompts call for investigation

A Markham Public Library (MPL) employee is speaking out after an email was sent out to all employees suggesting they remove Islamic Heritage Month displays as the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)...

15m ago

Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing
Toronto police identify victim, name suspect in fatal west-end stabbing

Toronto police have identified a woman found stabbed to death at a west-end home and named the man accused of killing her. Police were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue, south...

3h ago

Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members
Accused in London, Ont., attack says he felt 'urge' to hit Muslim family members

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is telling a jury he felt an "urge" to hit them with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk in London,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

3h ago

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

20h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
More Videos