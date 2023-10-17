TD Bank says Charles Schwab stake expected to add $156M for Q4

Toronto Dominion Bank signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. TD Bank Group says its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. is expected to translate into $156 million of reported equity in net income for its fourth quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2023 8:26 am.

TORONTO — TD Bank Group says its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. is expected to translate into $156 million of reported equity in net income for its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based bank says excluding about $13 million in acquisition-related charges after-tax, about $35 million in restructuring charges after-tax, and approximately $30 million in amortization of acquired intangibles after-tax, its adjusted equity in net income from its investment in Schwab will be about $234 million for the quarter.

Schwab reported its third-quarter results on Monday.

It said it earned net income of US$1.13 billion for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, down from US$2.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Its adjusted profit for the quarter totalled US$1.52 billion, down from an adjusted profit of US$2.21 billion a year earlier.

TD is expected to report its full fourth-quarter results on Nov. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

Southbound crash closes large stretch of DVP during morning rush
Southbound crash closes large stretch of DVP during morning rush

A large stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down during the Tuesday morning rush due to a crash involving a dump truck. The collision happened in the southbound...

13m ago

Emotional reunions at Pearson airport as Canadians arrive from Israel
Emotional reunions at Pearson airport as Canadians arrive from Israel

Toronto's Pearson airport was the scene of a number of emotional reunions on Monday as hundreds of Canadians arrive home from Israel following 10 days of war in the region. "She looks tired, as I expected,"...

8m ago

Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas
Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas

Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in...

2h ago

NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'
NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'

Another rally has been held to oppose the province's plans for Ontario Place at Queen's Park on Monday, just hours after the NDP said it has "mounting evidence that suggests the Ford's government's process...

15h ago

