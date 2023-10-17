Tories want House to study CBC editorial choice, despite broadcaster’s independence

The Opposition party is attempting to have a House of Commons committee study an editorial decision of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. despite its independence from the government being enshrined in law. The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2023 3:42 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 3:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is attempting to have a House of Commons committee study an editorial decision of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., despite its independence from the government being enshrined in law. 

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman introduced a motion today to summon the head of CBC and its director of journalistic standards to testify over the broadcaster’s policy not to call Hamas militants “terrorists.”

The CBC is defending the policy, saying it uses the words “terrorist” or “terrorism” when they are attributed to someone, but is asking reporters to avoid using the words in their own voice because they are loaded with meaning, politics and emotion that can impede their journalism.

Paul Knox, a professor emeritus at the Toronto Metropolitan University school of journalism, says he believes the Tories’ motion is unprecedented, and he thinks it is out of line because it infringes on freedom of the press.

He says the Broadcasting Act states that the government is supposed to operate at an arm’s length from CBC and cannot interfere with its editorial decisions.

Liberal, NDP and Bloc MPs at the public accounts committee voted in favour of adjourning debate on the motion, saying the committee doesn’t deal with such matters and raising concerns that Tories are looking for CBC to become state media. 

The Canadian Press Stylebook notes there has been disagreement over the definition of terrorism and encourages the use of more neutral and specific words.

“We do not shy away from the word terrorist, but we do use it with caution,” it says.

The Canadian Press has also been noting in stories that Canada considers Hamas to be a terrorist organization, which has been the case since 2022. 

The Associated Press Stylebook similarly advises caution and recommends attributing the words to authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

