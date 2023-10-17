Upcoming ‘Sesame Street’ season stars Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, ASL and an octopus chef

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2023 8:02 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2023 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming season of “Sesame Street” features an octopus as a chef, an exploration of American Sign Language and Quinta Brunson giving Cookie Monster a little bit of attitude.

The 54th season of the iconic children’s show debuts Nov. 9 on MAX with a gentle satire of Brunson’s hit mockumentary “Abbott Elementary,” mimicking that show’s single-camera style and confessional cut-aways.

“It was really fun to kind of zoom in on Cookie Monster making a joke about eating a cookie and Quinta Brunson giving him a little bit of side-eye,” says Executive Producer Sal Perez in an exclusive interview previewing the season.

Brunson came in with an advantage most celebrity guests don’t have: In her early days in Los Angeles, she attended a puppet workshop created by Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets.

“When a celebrity or a guest comes on set with that sort of knowledge and understanding, it just takes the content that we’re doing that much further,” says Perez. “We were lucky to have her.”

Brunson joins other celebrities during the season like Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, Eugene Cordero, Dan Levy and Kal Penn, who booked his ticket after making a plea dressed as Cookie Monster on “Live with Kelly & Mark” to be on “Sesame Street.”

Other highlights this season include an exploration of Bessie Coleman, the first woman of African American and Native American descent to earn her pilot’s license in the U.S. And Elmo celebrates Alphabet Day by singing the ABC song while a deaf friend signs the alphabet using American Sign Language.

Grover takes over Hooper’s store and brings in his chef, who happens to be a muppet octopus. The only flaw is that the chef only makes bread — from pita to baguettes.

“So no matter what anybody orders in the restaurant, the only thing that the octopus can make is bread,” he says. “It was a really, really unique way to show different cultural identities within food.”

The season also includes a segment called “Proud of My Name,” where Rosita feels frustrated when her basketball coach shortens her name and Elmo and Gabrielle encourage her to speak up that she wants to be called “Rosita.”

“Sesame Street,” designed by education professionals and child psychologists, is shown in more than 150 countries, has won 193 Emmys, 10 Grammys and received a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime artistic achievement, the first time a television program got the award.

In 2015, the longtime PBS show began a pact with HBO that gave the premium cable channel the right to air new episodes nine months before they air on PBS.

This season marks the second that Perez is executive producing the show and returns to last season’s self-identity and belonging curriculum. He grew up watching “Sesame Street” and joined the Sesame Workshop in 2006. During this latest season’s filming, he also welcomed a second child. His first, a daughter now 4, is, of course, a fan.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say that there were a few episodes in the season that were inspired by some of the trials and tribulations of my then-2 or 3-year old as she was growing up,” says Perez. Some of those include being scared by slides and the wonders of flamingos.

DeBose — the Broadway star and Oscar-winner for “West Side Story — kicks off the season singing the song ”Friendship Feeling” with Elmo, Abby and Cookie Monster.

“It’s really fun when you have someone like that who’s so excited to be with us and able to sing along. Obviously having a wonderful voice does not hurt,” says Perez.

Carlile recorded a song about nature with a special twist: Both Big Bird and Snuffleupagus joined her, a rare puppet pairing these days on “Sesame Street.” Perez calls it “magic.”

“To be honest, it was the first time in this role that I’ve seen Snuffy in person and I teared up,” he says. “I made sure to be on set because it’s such an emotional moment for everybody.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Southbound crash closes large stretch of DVP during morning rush
Southbound crash closes large stretch of DVP during morning rush

A large stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down during the Tuesday morning rush due to a crash involving a dump truck. The collision happened in the southbound...

14m ago

Emotional reunions at Pearson airport as Canadians arrive from Israel
Emotional reunions at Pearson airport as Canadians arrive from Israel

Toronto's Pearson airport was the scene of a number of emotional reunions on Monday as hundreds of Canadians arrive home from Israel following 10 days of war in the region. "She looks tired, as I expected,"...

10m ago

Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas
Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas

Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in...

2h ago

NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'
NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'

Another rally has been held to oppose the province's plans for Ontario Place at Queen's Park on Monday, just hours after the NDP said it has "mounting evidence that suggests the Ford's government's process...

15h ago

Top Stories

Southbound crash closes large stretch of DVP during morning rush
Southbound crash closes large stretch of DVP during morning rush

A large stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down during the Tuesday morning rush due to a crash involving a dump truck. The collision happened in the southbound...

14m ago

Emotional reunions at Pearson airport as Canadians arrive from Israel
Emotional reunions at Pearson airport as Canadians arrive from Israel

Toronto's Pearson airport was the scene of a number of emotional reunions on Monday as hundreds of Canadians arrive home from Israel following 10 days of war in the region. "She looks tired, as I expected,"...

10m ago

Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas
Biden to visit Israel as bombardments strike southern Gaza on 11th day of war with Hamas

Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in...

2h ago

NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'
NDP claims evidence is mounting that process for Ontario Place redevelopment was 'rigged'

Another rally has been held to oppose the province's plans for Ontario Place at Queen's Park on Monday, just hours after the NDP said it has "mounting evidence that suggests the Ford's government's process...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place
NDP alleges FOI shows ‘rigged’ process for redeveloping Ontario place

The NDP says is has mounting evidence that suggests the Ford Government’s process for the redevelopment of Ontario place was “rigged”. Faiza Amin reports on the calls for the province to cancel the controversial plans for the waterfront.

14h ago

0:38
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home
Man in custody after woman found dead at west end home

A woman was found dead at a home near Davenport and St. Clair. Toronto Police say a man is in custody. The relation to the woman is not clear.

20h ago

2:47
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way
Sunshine, mild temperatures on the way

Possible early morning showers will give way to a mostly cloudy day with some sunny breaks on Monday. A high pressure system moves in midweek, bringing with it a bit of a warm up.

2:38
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project
Rent striking tenants raise concerns over developer chosen for waterfront project

Tenants on rent strike are concerned with the company chosen to develop a 12-acre lot on the city’s waterfront. They believe that Dream Unlimited cannot be trusted to build affordable housing, saying that the company has a history of outrageous rent.
2:42
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel gathers troops for ground assault

As the attack on Gaza continues residents attempt to flee south as a 6-hour window to leave ahead of a possible ground assault by Israel expires. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest out of the Middle East.
More Videos