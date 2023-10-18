A list of Manitoba’s new cabinet ministers

david lipnowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2023 1:09 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 1:12 pm.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier’s executive council will have 15 ministers:

Wab Kinew: premier, minister of intergovernmental affairs and international relations, minister responsible for Indigenous reconciliation

Uzoma Asagwara: deputy premier, minister of health, seniors and long-term care

Ron Kostyshyn: minister of agriculture

Matt Wiebe: minister of justice and attorney general, keeper of the great seal of the province of Manitoba, minister responsible for the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation

Nahanni Fontaine: minister of families, minister responsible for accessibility, minister responsible for gender equity

Bernadette Smith: minister of housing, addictions and homelessness, and minister responsible for mental health

Nello Altomare: minister of education and early childhood learning

Ian Bushie: minister of municipal and northern relations, and minister of Indigenous economic development

Malaya Marcelino: minister of labour and immigration, and minister responsible for the Workers Compensation Board

Jamie Moses: minister of development, investment, trade and natural resources

Lisa Naylor: minister of transportation and infrastructure, minister of consumer protection and government services

Adrien Sala: minister of finance, minister responsible for the Public Utilities Board, minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro, minister responsible for the Manitoba public service

Renée Cable: minister of advanced education and training

Tracy Schmidt: minister of environment and climate change, minister responsible for Efficiency Manitoba

Glen Simard: minister of sport, culture, heritage and tourism, minister responsible for francophone affairs, minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

