Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally

FILE - People stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York, Feb. 14, 2019. Britain's cloud computing market faces a competition investigation after regulators raised concerns about the dominance of two tech giants, Amazon and Microsoft. The U.K. communications regulator Ofcom said Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 that its year-long study of the cloud communications services market found features that could limit competition. British businesses face barriers when they try to switch or use multiple cloud suppliers, it said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tom Murphy And Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 8:34 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 8:42 am.

Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.

The company said Wednesday that customers in College Station, Texas, can now get prescriptions delivered by a drone within an hour of placing their order.

The drone, programed to fly from a delivery center with a secure pharmacy, will travel to the customer’s address, descend to a height of about four meters — or 13 feet — and drop a padded package.

Amazon says customers will be able to choose from more than 500 medications, a list that includes common treatments for conditions like the flu or pneumonia, but not controlled substances.

The company’s Prime Air division began testing drone deliveries of common household items last December in College Station and Lockeford, California. Amazon spokesperson Jessica Bardoulas said the company has made thousands of deliveries since launching the service, and is expanding it to include prescriptions based in part on customer requests.

Amazon Prime already delivers some medications from the company’s pharmacy inside of two days. But pharmacy Vice President John Love said that doesn’t help someone with an acute illness like the flu.

“What we’re trying to do is figure out how can we bend the curve on speed,” he said.

Amazon Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vin Gupta says the U.S. health care system generally struggles with diagnosing and treating patients quickly for acute illnesses, something that was apparent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narrowing the window between diagnosis and treating makes many treatments more effective, he said.

Amazon is not the first company to explore prescription deliveries by drone. The drugstore chain CVS Health worked with UPS to test deliveries in 2019 in North Carolina but that program has ended, a CVS spokesman said.

Intermountain Health started providing drone deliveries of prescriptions in 2021 in the Salt Lake City area and has been expanding the program, according to Daniel Duersch, supply chain director for the health care system. Intermountain is partnering with the logistics company Zipline to use drones that drop packages by parachute.

Companies seeking to use drones for commercial purposes have faced hurdles from regulators who want to make sure things are operating safely. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had predicted a decade ago that drones would be making deliveries by 2018. Even now, the e-commerce giant is only using the technology in two markets.

Lisa Ellman, the executive director of the Commercial Drone Alliance, an industry group that counts Amazon as one of its members, said to date, regulatory approvals have been limited to specific geographic areas and “in terms of their scope and usefulness to companies.”

That said, she noted regulators have also been issuing more approvals. Last month, the FAA gave the OK for Zipline and UPS to fly longer-range drones.

Walmart has also been working to expand its own drone deliveries.

Amazon says its drones will fly as high as 120 meters, or nearly 400 feet, before slowly descending when they reach the customer’s home. The done will check to make sure the delivery zone is clear of pets, children or any other obstructions before dropping the package on a delivery marker.

The company said it hopes to expand the program to other markets, but it has no time frame for that.

Amazon has been growing its presence in health care for a few years now.

Aside from adding a pharmacy, it also spent nearly $4 billion to buy primary care provider One Medical. In August, the company added video telemedicine visits in all 50 states.

Tom Murphy And Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

10h ago

Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack
Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack

A debate is set to begin at Queen's Park on Wednesday on whether to censure an NDP MPP over a controversial social media post she wrote in response to the Hamas attack in Israel. The Ford government...

1h ago

Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza
Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza

President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The...

3h ago

'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland
'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland

Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park, as critics demand action and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

10h ago

Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack
Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack

A debate is set to begin at Queen's Park on Wednesday on whether to censure an NDP MPP over a controversial social media post she wrote in response to the Hamas attack in Israel. The Ford government...

1h ago

Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza
Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza

President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The...

3h ago

'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland
'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland

Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park, as critics demand action and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

14h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

14h ago

2:32
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Hundreds have been killed after an attack on a hospital in Gaza City. While U.S officials are in the Middle East hoping to prevent the war from spreading in the region. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

14h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

15h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

21h ago

More Videos