Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh plans to expand with a $45 million event venue

FILE - Artist Andy Warhol poses on Feb. 1, 1978 in New York. The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million entertainment project. The proposed venue is part of the museum's Pop District initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot, according to Dan Law, the museum’s associate director. Plans for the project were presented to the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File) AP1978

Posted October 18, 2023 9:47 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 9:56 am.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million events venue.

The entertainment project is part of the museum’s ‘Pop District’ initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot, according to Dan Law, the museum’s associate director. Museum officials presented plans for the project to the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The proposed site would be around 58,000 square feet (17,500 square meters), including a first-floor concert venue with standing room for up to 1,000 people, a second-floor mezzanine, and an events space that could hold up to 360 people on the fourth floor. The third floor would be used for offices and support spaces.

Rick Armstrong, a museum spokesman, said work on the project could begin as soon as spring 2024, but the timelines are “still flexible” as the project moves through the planning and design processes.

