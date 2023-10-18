Armed robbers target Tigers’ Dominican complex in latest robbery of MLB facility in the country

A logo is seen on a Major League baseball, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Police say the Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic was targeted Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Martín Adames Alcántara And Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 5:06 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 5:56 pm.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic was targeted Wednesday in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country, police said.

One man was apprehended and police are searching for four others who entered the complex with guns, restrained the security guard and went to the players’ rooms to steal valuables and cash, Dominican Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press.

The robbery happened days after the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the country was hit. The facilities of the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians were also robbed recently, a person familiar with the robberies told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the details publicly.

Nobody was hurt in the Tigers’ and Cardinals’ robberies, authorities said.

Dominican police are investigating whether the robberies are connected. Five men also broke into the Cardinals complex, bound and gagged the security guard, and stole belongings from players and staff members.

“The corresponding cameras are being taken to strengthen the investigative process and we hope in the next few hours to give a conclusive answer to this case,” Pesqueira said.

Another person familiar with the robberies said the suspects attempted to steal a safe but failed at the Tigers complex. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The Tigers complex is located in a rural area of San Pedro de Macorís. Tigers general manager Scott Harris said earlier this month the team bought land in the country to build a new training facility, adding the project was in the design phase.

A Tigers spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Friday that players and staff members at their complex were “shaken” by the robbery.

“This was scary on many fronts,” Mozeliak said in a statement. The team will reassess its security at the complex immediately, he said.

___

Blum reported from New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Martín Adames Alcántara And Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

1h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

2h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

28m ago

As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

1h ago

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

1h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

2h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

28m ago

As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

2h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

23h ago

2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

23h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

23h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.
More Videos