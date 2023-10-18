A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund reports Q3 profit up from year ago

An A&W Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Monday, July 9, 2018. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says it earned $10.6 million in net income in its third quarter up from $9.6 million a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2023 8:26 am.

VANCOUVER — A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says it earned $10.6 million in net income in its third quarter up from $9.6 million a year earlier.

The fast food income fund says the increase for the quarter ended Sept. 10 came as royalty income rose to $13.7 million compared with $13.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The fund, which earns royalties on the gross sales of restaurants in a royalty pool, says gross sales reported by A&W restaurants in the pool totalled $456.8 million, up from $440.0 million a year earlier.

The number of restaurants in the pool rose to 1,037 compared with 1,015 in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the royalty pool same-store sales growth was 1.1 per cent for the quarter.

The fund’s payout ratio for the quarter was 81.3 per cent compared with 80.3 per cent for the same quarter in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AW.UN)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

10h ago

Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack
Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack

A debate is set to begin at Queen's Park on Wednesday on whether to censure an NDP MPP over a controversial social media post she wrote in response to the Hamas attack in Israel. The Ford government...

1h ago

Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza
Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza

President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The...

3h ago

'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland
'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland

Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park, as critics demand action and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

10h ago

Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack
Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack

A debate is set to begin at Queen's Park on Wednesday on whether to censure an NDP MPP over a controversial social media post she wrote in response to the Hamas attack in Israel. The Ford government...

1h ago

Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza
Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza

President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The...

3h ago

'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland
'Same old stuff': Activists condemn government silence on animal care at Marineland

Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park, as critics demand action and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

14h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

14h ago

2:32
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Hundreds have been killed after an attack on a hospital in Gaza City. While U.S officials are in the Middle East hoping to prevent the war from spreading in the region. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

14h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

15h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

21h ago

More Videos