Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 18, 2023 2:40 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 2:54 pm.

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike if necessary.

“This strong strike mandate sends a very clear message to the government,” ETFO President Karen Brown said in a release.

“Our members have been working for over a year without a contract, and their patience has run out. We need the government to stop stalling and start negotiating seriously on our members’ key priorities, like providing more supports for students with special needs, acknowledging the staffing crisis in education, putting a fair compensation offer on the table, and addressing violence in schools.”

Negotiations are still underway, however, and a strike deadline has not been announced.

Ontario’s Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, called the news of the strike mandate “extremely disappointing” in a statement released on social media, accusing ETFO of “rejecting every opportunity” to secure a deal.

ETFO represents around 80,000 public elementary teachers and occasional teachers and 3,500 early childhood educators and support staff.

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

58m ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says what happened in Las Vegas should not stay in Las Vegas. She's filed a request with the integrity commissioner to further investigate the details of a 2020 trip involving...

50m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

2h ago

More traffic agents, AI and QR codes to deal with 'unprecedented' Toronto road closures
More traffic agents, AI and QR codes to deal with 'unprecedented' Toronto road closures

The agency that oversees transportation services across Toronto says its congestion management plan needs to be updated given what it calls an "unprecedented amount of construction road closures." In...

1h ago

