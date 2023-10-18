Employer-sponsored health coverage costs jumped this year. More hikes may be coming

By Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 1:24 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 1:42 pm.

The cost of health coverage through work jumped this year, in part because of inflation, according to a survey of U.S. employers.

Premiums for both family and single plans climbed 7% after barely rising in 2022, according to a report Wednesday by KFF, a nonprofit that researches health care issues.

Later this fall, companies begin their annual coverage enrollment window for 2024, and health care experts say another price hike could be coming.

“It’s hard to imagine that there won’t be another year of health care cost increases, at least at the level we’re seeing right now,” said Paul Fronstin, director of health benefits research for the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Employer-sponsored health insurance is the most common form of coverage in the United States. KFF says almost 153 million Americans have it. Companies generally pay most of the premium — 70% or more in many cases.

That can soften the impact of price hikes on employees. Coverage costs also are taken out of paychecks before taxes, which helps mitigate the financial pinch workers may feel, noted Fronstin, who was not involved in the KFF study.

KFF noted that premiums climbed roughly with wages and inflation.

The wider economy has felt those two pressures for more than a year, and now they are starting to affect health care costs, said Gary Claxton, a senior vice president with KFF. He noted that there can be a delay because health care contracts can keep costs stable after prices start rising in other parts of the economy.

Fronstin said health care provider consolidation also can drive up care costs, which ultimately affects premiums.

He also thinks the U.S. health care system — with its limited capacity to treat people — is still catching up on providing care that was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s only so much room for catch up,” he said. “I don’t believe colonoscopy centers are running 24/7 to catch up.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

8m ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says what happened in Las Vegas should not stay in Las Vegas. She's filed a request with the integrity commissioner to further investigate the details of a 2020 trip involving...

52m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

3h ago

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

8m ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says what happened in Las Vegas should not stay in Las Vegas. She's filed a request with the integrity commissioner to further investigate the details of a 2020 trip involving...

52m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

20h ago

2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

19h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

20h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

21h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

More Videos